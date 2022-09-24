How To Choose the Right Backpack for Hiking?

—

Some people like to relax on the beach, but there is a special category of tourists who cannot imagine a good vacation without hiking. What can’t you go on a hike without? That’s right – no backpack. Today we will tell you how to choose a travel backpack according to your needs.

First of all, you need to decide on the volume of the future backpack. Two mistakes are possible here – too small and too large a backpack. A large backpack provokes to cram more into it. And if things still turn out to be small, then they will not be packed tightly and the backpack will hang out.

In technically simple hikes lasting less than a month, 70-90 liters are usually enough. Women usually carry less than 60-70 liters. But in any case, it is better to have a small supply in terms of volume than to tamp a backpack every half an hour or cling to everything that is possible from the outside.

If you decide to buy a backpack, then you should know everything about it. There are trekking, backpacks for hiking , and bicycle backpacks.

An example of the use of an expeditionary backpack can be the abandonment of the base camp of climbers or speleologists, a water trip on collapsible ships, as well as a long-term hiking or mountain autonomous trip. Expedition backpacks should have a large volume and allow you to carry a lot of weight. Best of all, these requirements are met by an easel backpack or a backpack with a powerful internal frame.

For most hikes, a backpack with a volume of 50 to 80 liters is sufficient. These are the so-called trekking backpacks. Such backpacks have the widest application, they are designed for not very long hikes, when the weight and volume of food and equipment are not too large. It can be hiking, mountain, and ski trips, as well as one-day trips. Typically, trekking backpacks have an internal frame made of metal or plastic plates.

In difficult climbing ascents, the tactics of setting up base and intermediate camps are used. Having set up camp, the climbers move on lightly. In this case, lugging a huge half-empty expeditionary backpack is irrational. Here, for storming peaks and passing the most difficult sections of the route, where there is no need, and the ability to carry the entire supply of equipment and products, assault backpacks are intended. They are structurally similar to trekking ones, but have a smaller volume (30-50 l) and often do not have an internal frame. The straps and belt can be more rigid and without ventilation – anyway, the backpack is put on a puff. The main thing is that such a backpack should weigh little and at the same time be strong enough so that it can be lifted on a rope. External mounts for rock and ice equipment are also needed.

Backpacks for other activities are similar in size to assault backpacks. But they also have their own characteristics. Ski, ski touring and border backpacks, in accordance with the purpose, have different types of bindings for skis and snowboards and avalanche equipment on the outside of the backpack. They often have a frame in the form of a strong plate that protects the spine from injury in case of an unsuccessful fall.

There are two types of bike backpacks. The first are similar to ordinary backpacks of small volume (10-40l). They necessarily have a suspension system that provides good ventilation of the back. They have plenty of pockets for essentials. Keys, documents, etc. Many models have a compartment for a drinking system and a special elastic mount or pocket for a bicycle helmet. These backpacks are suitable for day trips.

Another type of bicycle backpacks are fixed on the trunk of a bicycle. They allow you to carry a lot of cargo needed on a multi-day hike. As a rule, they have three sections: one is attached to the left of the wheel, the other is to the right, the third is on top. All backpacks must have stripes made of fabric with a reflective coating. Proper hiking backpacks should be equipped with straps that allow you to carry a backpack like a normal backpack on your back in difficult areas.

How to adjust the backpack?

When adjusting the backpack, follow these steps:

Fill your backpack and loosen all straps

Put the backpack on your shoulders, then lean forward a little, fasten the latch and tighten the straps on the belt so that the backpack fits snugly against your back, but does not hinder movement. The middle of the waist belt should be at the level of the femurs. Please note: the weight of the backpack should be felt on the hips, not on the shoulders.

Tighten the straps and adjust the straps so that the weight of the backpack begins to transfer to the shoulders.

Adjust the upper shoulder straps so that the backpack does not dangle when walking. Do not overdo it – the load on the shoulders should be uniform. The chest strap, which some backpacks are equipped with, does not interfere – it prevents the straps from spreading and allows the backpack to sit tighter.

Remove the backpack and check that all lines and straps are symmetrical.

