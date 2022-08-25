How to Find the Right Fit When Buying New Footwear

—

Finding proper shoes and ensuring they fit are important for keeping your feet healthy and comfortable.

Improper footwear can cause a lot of problems, including blisters, bunions, calluses, corns, flat feet, hammertoe, heel pain, ingrown toenails, neuroma, and more.

When you’re ready to buy a new pair of shoes, keep the following tips in mind to help you find the right fit:

1. Know Your Foot Type

There are three main types of feet: flat feet, high-arched feet, and neutral. The type of foot you have will dictate the kind of shoe that will offer the best support.

If you have flat feet, look for the best arch support flip-flops with cushioned heels. Avoid shoes with a lot of flexibility, as they will not offer enough support.

If you have high-arched feet, look for shoes that are flexible and have good cushioning. Avoid shoes that are too rigid.

If you have neutral feet, you have a variety of options when it comes to finding the right shoe.

2. Have Your Feet Measured

No matter what type of feet you have, it is important to have your feet measured before purchasing any type of footwear.

Your feet can change over time, so it is important to make sure you are always wearing the right size shoe. This will help ensure that your shoes fit properly and offer the support you need.

3. Buy Shoes For The Activity

When purchasing shoes, it is important to buy a pair that is designed for the activity you will be participating in.

For example, if you’ll be running, you should purchase a pair of running shoes. If you’ll be playing tennis, buy a pair of tennis shoes.

Wearing the wrong type of shoe for the activity you are participating in can lead to injuries.

4. Fit Your Shoes to the Larger Foot

If you have one foot that is larger than the other, it is important to fit your shoes onto the larger foot. This will help ensure that both feet are comfortable because there won’t be any unnecessary strain on one foot.

5. Stand and Walk in the Shoes Before Purchasing

Before you make your purchase, be sure to stand and walk around in the shoes. This will help you get a feel for them and test their fit. You don’t want to purchase a pair of shoes only to find out later that they are uncomfortable.

6. Consider Shoe Support for Problem Feet

If you have foot problems, it is important to get the right kind of shoe support.

You can opt for a heel cup to relieve pain beneath the heel. Or consider arch support to reduce strain on your feet and treat problems related to the foot and lower leg function.

You can also use a metatarsal pad to relieve pressure on the ball of your foot, which is a common problem area.

7. Check the Width and Length of the Shoes

Pay attention to both the width and the length of the shoes.

Your shoes should be wide enough to accommodate your foot without being too loose. They also need to be long enough, so your toes do not feel cramped.

This is especially important if you have wide feet or suffer from bunions, hammertoes, or other problems that can cause your feet to misshapen .

Bottom Line

Shoes not only protect your feet, but they also play an important role in your overall comfort and mobility.

When choosing shoes, it is important to consider both the style of the shoe and the specific needs of your feet. With a little bit of research, you can find the perfect pair of shoes to keep you comfortable all day long.

This content is brought to you by Himanshu Agarwal

iStockPhoto