Is It Worth It to Sue After a Car Accident?

Being involved in a car accident can be a traumatic experience, regardless of its severity. Some are minor and don’t cause major injuries or property damage, while others are devastating and cause long-term damage and long-lasting consequences. Knowing when it is worth it to sue after a collision is key to making the right decisions for your recovery.

When to Involve a Lawyer

If you believe you have a strong enough case to file a personal injury claim, you will need an attorney. Your lawyer will be there with you every step of the way, gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and talking to the insurance company on your behalf. This is why you will benefit from getting help from a car accident lawyer in New Orleans . They will handle the legal side of things while you focus on recovering and enjoying life as before.

In addition, they will be there to help you decide whether you want to accept an out-of-court settlement or go forward with suing the other party. Many people avoid contacting an attorney after an accident because they are afraid of fees associated with litigation. However, many law firms offer a free initial consultation and case review to ensure that you can access the legal system if necessary.

When to File a Personal Injury Claim

There are many scenarios that justify a personal injury lawsuit. These are some of the most common ones. However, you could also seek justice and compensation for a minor accident. Your car accident lawyer can offer further guidance based on the specifics of your case.

Wrongful Death

If you were injured or the accident resulted in a death, you should file a personal injury claim. There may be more than one party at fault, more than one cause of the accident, and multiple entities to sue. You may have to file a claim against both the insurance company and the other driver.

There may be complex paperwork that you need to complete. However, it is worth suing for any accident that results in an injury or death.

Losing the Ability to Work

If you are unable to work as a result of the accident, you should also sue. Your bills are likely piling up due to an incident that was not your fault. You may be facing serious financial setbacks as a result. Any time you are out of work, you need fair compensation to help you maintain the quality of your life.

Property Damage

When the damage to your vehicle exceeds what the insurance company will pay to fix or replace it, you may have to sue the other party. This can be a tricky process, and there are tight deadlines to respect. If you don’t want to pay out of pocket for the excess damages, you will need to sue.

The Problem With Passengers

If there was a passenger in your car at the time of the accident, they could potentially sue you if you share some of the blame for the accident. If you were driving while distracted and the other car ran a red light, you may be partially to blame.

You will want to have an attorney on your side to examine all elements of the case and determine whether you will have to pay all or part of the damages related to the accident.

Quality of Life

When the accident affected your quality of life , you should sue. Not all losses can be easily represented in tangible dollar amounts.

Maybe you enjoyed hiking with friends every year, and now you can’t hike because of your injuries. Maybe you have lost the use of your hands, and you can’t type and finish working on your novel. Maybe you loved to travel before and now you can’t because sitting in an airplane seat is too painful.

You Are Not Alone in Your Battle for Justice

Starting a lawsuit can be a tricky endeavor. It can be challenging to think about all the legalities of your claim when you are also trying to recover from your injuries, replace your destroyed car, and keep up with your regular expenses.

