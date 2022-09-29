Life After a Traumatic Event: How To Cope With the Overwhelming Feelings

—

The word ’trauma’ refers to overwhelming events that someone can experience in their life, such as a devastating natural disaster. Traumatic events aren’t the same as experiences that lead to intense feelings of stress; they are often incomprehensible and significantly affect the quality of your life.

They can either occur in a flash or evolve gradually over time, as it happens with neglect or abuse. In both cases, you can recognize trauma when it starts affecting your ability to function and shakes your beliefs regarding safety in the world around you. Trauma can make life unbearable and overwhelming. While these feelings are valid, know that with some coping strategies and the proper support, you can overcome this pain and slowly rebuild your life.

Common traumatic events

Worldwide, around 70% of the population has had at least one trauma during their lives. Common traumatic events include:

Severe accidents, such as a vehicle collision;

Sexual, emotional, and physical abuse;

Complicated childbirth issues;

Serious health complications;

War;

Witnessing a violent death;

Neglect

This list is not comprehensive; many other events can feel traumatic. If your experience affects your life negatively, you should seek support. In some cases, people can experience traumatic events due to the nature of their jobs, such as:

Intensive care staff;

Emergency service workers, like paramedics and firefighters;

Social workers;

Military personnel and others working in war zones.

Warning signs

The symptoms you experience after trauma are all normal reactions to an abnormal event. Remember, there’s no such thing as the ’right’ or ‘wrong’ way to feel after going through such a situation. That being said, here are some common warning signs of a trauma you should look out for.

Psychological symptoms

Fear and anxiety;

Difficulty concentrating;

Feeling hopeless, sad or numb;

Social withdrawal ;

; Irritability and mood swings;

Shock, disbelief or denial;

Self-blame, guilt, or shame.

Physical symptoms

Fatigue;

Muscle tension;

Racing heartbeat;

Insomnia;

Being startled easily;

Agitation;

Pains and aches.

It’s important to note that some people develop PTSD after experiencing a traumatic event. This mental health condition has serious implications and requires the help of a professional. Not everyone who goes through a traumatic experience will develop PTSD . In fact, the negative effects of a trauma reduce over time; more precisely, recovery happens within a few days, weeks or months. However, if the distress you experience lasts longer, such as more than three months, you may be dealing with PTSD.

The path to recovery: ways to cope with trauma

Healing doesn’t look the same for everyone. Since people are different, recovery is an individual experience; thus, what works for someone may not work for another person. Below are some things you can do to cope with your feelings, but if you feel overwhelmed, you should seek help from a therapist, as they can guide you in finding your way.

Don’t isolate yourself

Staying connected with the people in your life is essential to recovery. Due to the feelings you experience, you may feel the need to isolate yourself from others, but this won’t help you in the long term.

While it’s okay to have some me-time, it’s not healthy to spend time on your own for too long. So, try to socialize as much as you can, join a club, or take a class and connect to individuals with similar interests as yours.

Exercise

Trauma disrupts your body’s equilibrium, which is why you need physical movement to repair your nervous system. Exercising for 30 minutes can boost your physical and mental health. You don’t have to do it all at once – instead, you can break it into 10-minute sessions.

Rhythmic exercises are practical because they involve your legs and arms. You can also include mindfulness into your exercise routine by focusing on your body movements. This involves activities like weight training, yoga, boxing, or martial arts. Physical activity can help you shift your attention away from negative thoughts, as you focus on your body and breathing instead.

Ask for support

Seeking support can help you cope with the traumatic event you experienced. While you may not want to talk about what happened, expressing your feelings can make you more resilient. You can speak to a friend you trust or a family member, or join a support group and connect with someone who went through a similar experience. You may feel helpless, but in reality, there’s a lot of support out there. For instance, if you experience a car crash, besides psychological help, you’ll also need support from legal experts like Personal Injury Claims Care .

Remember that you are never alone, even if your mind tells you so. Don’t hesitate to seek help from a mental health professional. They specialize in helping people cope with symptoms like yours and can give you the tools you need to recover.

Try to maintain a routine

While it may feel challenging, try to maintain the routine you’ve had before experiencing the traumatic event. You may find that your eating and sleeping habits have changed, but eating well and getting enough sleep are essential because these two things are crucial to your recovery.

You should also add a fun activity to your daily routine. Spending time doing things you like can help you heal. For instance, creative outlets like songwriting or painting aren’t only exciting but also a healthy way of expressing your feelings regarding the event.

Be patient

It’s normal to grieve your life before a traumatic event. What you experienced was unexpected, and it changed many things. And while it may feel like it can never get better, that’s far from the truth. If you prioritize self-care and seek support, you’ll notice that your symptoms will gradually improve.

However, you need to be patient during the process. Recovery will likely take some time, and it’s important not to rush it. While painful, this challenging time will pass at some point.

Last words

Trauma can take a toll on your mental health, leaving you to feel overwhelmed and scared. However, with the proper support, you can move past it so that it no longer affects your life negatively.

