Modular, Flush and Invisible Doors: The Key Differences

Interior doors have much more to offer aside from functionality. Their visual impact can either enhance or degrade our room’s appeal. So, people have been considering their aesthetic value for renovation projects more than before. Some of them are picky with the design, thickness, size, coating, color, uniqueness, and details related to appearance.

With customers’ needs in mind, a European manufacturer, VRC Baltic has launched a wide range of interior doors . Their top-quality panels fall into three styles: modular, flush, and invisible. Let’s see what they are and how they differ from each other.

Composition:

Modular doors’ exterior includes multiple modules (stiles and rails ), forming an eye-catching design, unlike flat doors. They are typically thicker than flush and invisible doors. Wood and fiberglass are the most used materials in construction.

Flush panels come with a flat and smooth surface on both sides. In general, cardboard materials are put as infill coated by veneer, paint, laminate, or plywood layers. Such a finish reflects light easily and resists water as well.

As its name suggests, an invisible door is formed without any visible frame, locks, or other hardware. So, if someone installs matching doors with wall colors, they will be almost unnoticeable. These pieces are made from wood, glass, aluminum, etc.

Applications:

Modular models are strong, thick, and elegant. Their patterns can elevate a simple wall without anything else. So, they will be the best choice to revamp dull walls or make a room well-secured. We don’t recommend them for tiny compartments as they might consume more space.

Almost all flush panels are waterproof. This attribute makes them suitable for washrooms, kitchens, or other areas frequently exposed to moisture. Homeowners also buy flush doors for their gloomy and tight rooms because they allow light flow and cross ventilation. Besides, their attractive look boosts any room’s beauty to some degree.

Finally, we have invisible types, a quick solution for a private room, hidden passages, home offices, or secret rooms. They add mystery and a chic vibe to our houses. They are some buyers’ first choices for a minimal interior theme-based home. When installed in a small zone, an invisible door gives the feel of a bigger region.

Pros and cons:

The stile and rail doors are sturdy enough to endure high pressure, perfect for prolonged uses. They’re not easily breakable, bendable, and affected by bad climates. There is no compromise in durability at all. That’s why we can use them as front doors too. Apart from their visually pleasing aesthetics, they can be made in any size, shape, and design, depending on our requirements. Another positive side is the noise reduction mechanism. Sounds of busy roads, loud music, loud neighbors, and annoying noises won’t bother you anymore. Since they don’t emit harmful gases, they do not cause much harm to nature. However, we need more bucks than flat/invisible doors to enjoy all these fantastic features.

Are you looking for a sleek and inexpensive option? Then, go for flush variants. They bring simplicity along with elegance. These items are easy to install and access. As we mentioned before, most flushes are smooth, light-reflective, and waterproof. Therefore, people living in humid and cloudy areas love these doors. Due to less-porous finishing, they stay clean for a long period so, cleaning takes minimal work. High-quality flat doors that provide medium to high protection against scratches. They are robust but not as much as modular doors. Some of them release toxic elements, harmful to the environment. Moreover, Plywood covered ones can be destroyed by water and weather. Their size options are also a bit limited.

A hidden door goes well with all styles because it doesn’t affect interior style much. It invites seamlessness and design continuity between rooms. It’s possible to hide them with selves, wardrobes, closets, and other objects. The range of colors, shapes, and styles we can get from stores is impressive. We don’t need a large free space to place it as the body is quite slim. Invisible doors are a big no when someone needs good sound insulation, privacy, strength, and longevity. If you want to keep valuable items in the secret rooms, opt for other doors instead. They are costly and take up good installation time.

