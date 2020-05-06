There is one thing what connects every single person on earth – mother. Today, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, we honor and say thanks to the women who sacrificed a certain part of their life for us, for their children.

Who patiently raised and taught us lifting us up again and again if we fell down. Most people associate mother with love, support, comfort, and stability, there are; however, people who feel a tug at one’s heart-strings hearing the word mother. For them, Mother’s Day is not equal to unclouded happiness, but tinkling emptiness filled with the ghost of a mother who has never been there or has been called away by life.

Let’s spend some time today in quiet thinking about our mothers who gave us nothing less but our lives.

—

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Joseph Felfoldi