Our Top Five Tips For Living Your Best Summer

Whether this summer you’re out travelling the world and going on adventures or you’re having a blast at home and exploring all your city has to offer, it’s important that you remember to take care of both yourself and your relationships this season.

Summer is full of opportunities to do and see some exciting things, and we’re all about making sure we’ve taken care of both our mental and physical health to enjoy each experience to the fullest.

Here are some of our favourite tips on how to live your best summer!

Walk Don’t Uber

Patio season is underway and it’s incredibly easy to Uber or drive to restaurants, but we’re all for lacing up our kicks and walking to our favourite restaurants to enjoy dinner on the patio with our crew. Find restaurants that are within walking distance or if you have to drive, try to park a bit further than usual to get in those extra steps! Plus, did we forget to mention that walking is good for the soul?!

Summer Sun Skincare

When the sun is beating down on us at an all-time high, we make sure we’re on top of our summer skincare routine . First things first, we love a good spritz (think rose water spray) to nourish our skin any day of the year. Lather with a nourishing moisturizer then whether it’s a cloudy day or not, we wear an SPF base of at least 30. We’re all for ensuring our skin is protected in the summer sun.

Meditate

Meditating allows the body and mind to find rest, while releasing daily stresses. We recommend finding a quiet space to meditate (or head out for a tech-free walk) and breathe deeply for 5-10 minutes. Focus on finding clarity and calm in the moment, and over time, your brain (and body) will crave these moments of quiet. We love meditating in the morning (before we check our phones) to slowly wake-up the body. Try it, you just may fall in love with meditating to honour yourself.

Eat and Sleep Well

It seems obvious, doesn’t it? That we should take more time to sleep to reset our bodies and nourish our bodies with nutritious foods. We know it’s hard to stay ‘on track’, but when we intuitively eat, and get 8 hours of restful sleep, our bodies will thank us. And most importantly, don’t beat yourself up if you have an off-day – go eat the ice cream if you’re feeling it, it’s all about moderation.

Just Breathe

Having an off day? Don’t feel like talking to anyone because you’re pissed off? No matter what, we all have off days and moments. By taking a step back, you shift your mindset to feel gratefulness in that moment. It’s about projecting a sense of peace to feel the gratitude within you. Close your eyes and take five slow and steady breaths. As you slow down your breath, acknowledge what you are grateful for, release what no longer feels right, and breathe into all of the emotions that come up.

