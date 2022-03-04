Plastic Surgery Trends In 2021

—

Plastic surgeons in the United States have witnessed an increase in the demand for their services. Every year, approximately 18 million plastic surgeries are carried out. However, the figure increased in 2021, even with the continued presence of COVID-19.

One can trace the rise in the popularity of plastic surgeries over the years to increased credibility and lower risk associated with the procedures. Additionally, there has been a widespread acceptance of the procedure globally, coupled with a higher desire by people to improve themselves.

And as Dr. Troy Pittman rightly said, “there is virtually no part of the body one cannot fix. Good looks are not reserved for only magazine models. Anyone can have the body they desire.”

Most Popular Plastic Surgeries in 2021

While the industry witnessed an upscale in sales on a general level, a few procedures, in particular, trended in 2021.

#1. Jawline Lift

Jawline snatching was quite the catch in 2021, and a more defined jawline works to give you that healthy and youthful look. One can achieve a jawline surgically by carrying out either neck liposuction, neck lift, or through the help of radiofrequency energy.

Neck liposuction works best in removing fat under the shin near the neck region to bring out the jawline structure. On the other hand, a neck lift is carried out by making an incision near the ear and under the chin area. The skin around the neck is then lifted, allowing the surgeon to work on the structures that can make the jawline more defined.

#2. Facelift

With the popularity of remote working and the necessity for groups to meet, online video meetings have become a new normal for many workers. People would naturally want to look their best, which may have affected the demand for facelifts in 2021.

Through a facelift, individuals can rejuvenate their facial structure, improving on visible aging signs around the face and neck region. With a facelift, patients can achieve that desired youthful look. The results of these procedures are usually long-lasting.

#3. Liposuction

According to data presented by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, liposuction happens to be among the trending procedures in 2021 and will most likely maintain this popularity. With this procedure, patients can remove fat cells from different body parts, making it possible to lose weight.

One of the lifestyle areas that people gave attention to in the heat of the pandemic was exercise and dieting. However, where exercise and diet seem to fail in dealing with stubborn fat, liposuction can go further. The success of the procedure can make all the difference in a patient’s life.

#4. Rhinoplasty

A good nose job can be all you need to achieve that striking look, and many people understand this, making rhinoplasty one of the big draws in 2021. A well-structured nose can alter an individual’s entire face, which is important as online meetings have become more frequent.

#5. Blepharoplasty

Eyelid surgeries are not just carried out for aesthetic purposes but they also have medical benefits. It has been used over the years to remedy so many eye defects and improve overall vision. Additionally, an eyelid lift gives patients a younger look, making the eyeballs look more prominent by removing excess skin and tissue near the eyes.

#6. Abdominoplasty

This procedure is popularly known as tummy tuck and can remove excess fat tissue around the abdomen. While carrying out the procedure, the surgeon tightens connective muscles while restoring separated ones. Tummy tucks also became very popular in 2021 among women after pregnancy and weight loss.

Abdominoplasty has yielded great results once the healing process is completed. Recovery time for this type of surgical procedure is usually 4 to 6 weeks, and results are seen immediately after full recovery. As a result of reduced activity resulting from the lockdown and remote working, many people gained weight around the stomach, increasing the demand for tummy tucks.

#7. Breast Augmentation, Reduction, and Lift

Breast augmentation, reduction, and lift are three different procedures that trended in 2021. While breast augmentation increases the size and shape of the breast, a breast reduction decreases the size. On the other hand, a breast lift helps lift the tissues of the breast, thereby making it firmer. Excess skin around the breast region is removed through the procedure, making them look perkier and potentially allowing them to ride higher on the chest.

Things to Consider Before Getting Plastic Surgery

There are specific risks associated with plastic surgery, which is why it is essential to weigh your options before deciding whether to go under the knife or not. Some of the things to consider before carrying out plastic surgery include:

Your expectations: Take time to evaluate your expectations and why you want to go forward with a procedure. Discuss these expectations with your doctor to be sure that the surgery will meet these expectations so that you do not go home disappointed in the end.

Take time to evaluate your expectations and why you want to go forward with a procedure. Discuss these expectations with your doctor to be sure that the surgery will meet these expectations so that you do not go home disappointed in the end. Check your timing: To have lasting results in most procedures, you will need to time it appropriately. For instance, getting pregnant after having a tummy tuck will interfere with whatever results you may have achieved through the procedure. The same goes for having a breast augmentation or lift while breastfeeding.

To have lasting results in most procedures, you will need to time it appropriately. For instance, getting pregnant after having a tummy tuck will interfere with whatever results you may have achieved through the procedure. The same goes for having a breast augmentation or lift while breastfeeding. Evaluate the qualifications of the surgeon: many doctors are performing plastic surgeries. But some of them might not have the prerequisite qualification needed to carry out this procedure, so you need to run a check on the surgeon, as well as ensure the facility where you will carry out the procedure is properly accredited.

many doctors are performing plastic surgeries. But some of them might not have the prerequisite qualification needed to carry out this procedure, so you need to run a check on the surgeon, as well as ensure the facility where you will carry out the procedure is properly accredited. Cost of the surgery: Elective surgeries can be quite expensive and are not covered by insurance. You may need to consider the monetary implications of carrying out the procedure to ensure it fits with your finances.

Elective surgeries can be quite expensive and are not covered by insurance. You may need to consider the monetary implications of carrying out the procedure to ensure it fits with your finances. Consider the risks involved: Plastic surgery comes with its measure of risks. Do well to discuss these risks with your surgeon and consider them before going ahead with the surgery.

Final Thoughts

Plastic surgery has been around for a number of years and will not be falling out of fashion anytime soon. In the coming years, more procedures will trend with the public, allowing for even more options for you to consider.

