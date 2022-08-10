Sapphire FUE for Hair Transplantation!

—

We talked to IxoraLife Clinic, one of the first clinics that comes to mind when it comes to hair transplantation, about the hair transplantation application, which is one of the most popular applications of recent times, and the advantages of the latest technology SAPPHIRE FUE technique compared to other hair transplantation methods.

You are one of the first hair transplantation clinics that come to mind when it comes to hair transplantation in turkey. Before talking about the advantages of SAPPHIRE FUE to patients, we would like you to talk a little about what are the factors that make IxoraLife Clinic so successful. Why is IxoraLife Clinic so preferred in hair transplantation applications?

We welcomed and thank you for your kind words. Of course, hair transplant patients naturally consider many different factors when conducting clinical research. In line with where they come from, patients make many evaluations in many different categories, from the ease of transportation of the clinic to the expertise and experience of the staff performing the procedures and the support they provide to the patients during the hair transplantation process of the clinic. As IxoraLife Clinic, we are proud to say that we offer personalized solutions to our patients. Today, from the moment a hair transplant candidate steps into our clinic, we take care of every detail of the process from consultation examination to discharge thanks to our expert staff one by one, and we support our patients to achieve the appearance they dream of. Moreover, I must say that the fact that we have been a team operating in hair transplantation for many years has brought IxoraLife Clinic to the top of the preferences. Today, as IxoraLife Clinic family, we are proud to stand out among the hair transplantation centers in Istanbul due to our mastery of the process and to offer our patients the right method and application they need.

Well, we know that hair transplantation is done with many different techniques. The most common of these today is the SAPPHIRE FUE technique. What are the advantages and disadvantages of SAPPHIRE FUE technique compared to other techniques? Can you tell us a little bit about why SAPPHIRE FUE is at the top?

Today, when we think about hair transplantation applications, if we need to evaluate the point we have reached, SAPPHIRE FUE is one of the most popular hair transplantation methods both among patients and among us specialists. There are multiple reasons for this. However, you also accept that the most obvious reason is that patients get maximum efficiency from hair transplantation procedures performed with this method and moreover, this method offers much faster recovery than other methods. At the end of the day, hair transplantation is a process and people devote not only their money but also their time to this process. Assuming that almost everyone is in a hustle and bustle today, it is very important for many of our patients to skip the recovery process quickly and return to social life in a short time. SAPPHIRE offers patients exactly that in FUE. Rapid recovery and return to social life. In addition, it is very popular among patients because of the natural appearance it provides and the fact that the transplantation process is carried out with maximum comfort. The reason why it is popular for us practitioners is that we offer our patients a more comfortable and reliable operation process thanks to the transplants we make with SAPPHIRE FUE and we achieve high patient satisfaction rates thanks to the natural-looking results we get.

Are there any differences in the pricing of the SAPPHIRE FUE technique? How are the prices determined in hair transplantation?

Yes, this is one of the frequently asked questions of us. Especially in Istanbul, where the competitive environment and demands are so intense, hair transplantation prices also show differences. However, since the SAPPHIRE FUE technique is one of the newest techniques among hair transplantation applications, of course, it has a slightly higher price than other techniques in terms of pricing. However, patients who want to have hair transplantation here need to ask themselves the following question. “What’s the right way for me?” It should not be forgotten that hair transplantation procedures are procedures with lifelong permanence. For this reason, the hair transplantation techniques to be applied in patients must be qualified to meet the needs of the patients. Choosing a technique just because it’s cheaper is a huge risk, and at the end of the day, it may not give the patient the look they need.

How do patients decide which technique is the right one for them?

In fact, they make this decision during the consultation examination under our guidance. Our patients who want to have hair transplantation first apply to us. We take their medical history and create consultation examinations. During the consultation examination, we listen to the expectations of the patients regarding the hair transplantation procedure. We assess the current state of the hair. We decide on hair transplantation and which methods it may be suitable for. Then we offer our patients options. Of course, at the end of the day, they are the final decision-makers. However, we would like to say that so far many of our patients have relied on our guidance and have decided on the techniques we recommend in the consultation.

Is it because the SAPPHIRE FUE technique is very much in demand in Istanbul and has a higher price than other techniques?

No, as a matter of fact, the most economical option for hair transplantation with SAPPHIRE FUE technique is Istanbul. Today there are hair transplant centers in Europe and the Middle East. The procedures are becoming more common every day, but there is not enough experience in the teams in the Middle East, and hair transplantation in Europe is 2-3 times the price in Istanbul. The reason why the SAPPHIRE FUE technique is slightly higher than other techniques is the high quality of the materials used during the process and the process requires serious expertise.

As IxoraLife Clinic, what are your recommendations to those who want to have hair transplantation?

Since hair transplantation is becoming more widespread and growing market every day, someone who wants to have hair transplantation today may encounter many different clinics, doctors, techniques and methods, which may cause them to be confused. First of all, we recommend that they proceed calmly by evaluating all the options. We think that the clinic they will choose and, naturally, the team should definitely take into consideration the fact that they have gained experience in hair transplantation for many years like us. However, we especially underline that they should be sure that the facility where the procedure will be performed is a suitable place for hair transplantation from hygiene to equipment. Today, just to get more patients, some clinics can meet patients at much lower prices than they should. Since they reduce the application prices, they also reduce the costs and perform hair transplantation procedures in the facilities with sufficient equipment. Moreover, this situation under the stairs continues to increase day by day. We emphasize that people who will have hair transplantation should stay away from such clinics and centers. Although hair transplantation is a reliable and comfortable procedure, it should not be forgotten that at the end of the day, this procedure is a surgical operation and has some risks in itself. For this reason, the adequacy of the place where you will have transplantation is important for you to get effective results that make you smile.

We would like to thank the IxoraLife Clinic family for answering our questions. If you are also complaining about hair loss, hair thinning or even baldness that has started to manifest itself regionally in your hair, the most effective method of hair transplantation is perhaps the SAPPHIRE FUE technique for you. Don’t forget to visit IxoraLife Clinic to get detailed information about the SAPPHIRE FUE technique and to find out which of the hair transplantation methods is suitable for you!

