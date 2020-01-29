Success gives the soul such positive energy that makes you want more and more.

★ If you trip and fall, don’t be scared. The most important thing is to steel yourself and move on. Don’t expect anyone’s help, ‘cause sixty percent of people are happy that it wasn’t their failure, and the other forty percent is happy that it was you who failed.

★ Let yourself be reclusive for five minutes. This five-minute silence will give you time and will help to preserve your autonomy. ★ Remember: success is not definite, but failure can be. As for prevention, you need to find the solution to your problems alone.

★ You only have to find deeper meaning for yourself. You are the only person you will have to live with till the end of your life.

★ Your first priority is to agree with yourself.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock