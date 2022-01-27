Things to Do if You Become a Victim of a Hit-and-Run

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

The term “hit and run” refers to any incident in which a vehicle strikes a person, item, or another vehicle, and then flees. The driver intentionally leaves the scene of the accident, without giving their details.

When vehicles are engaged in a crash, they are responsible for staying at the site. Unfortunately, hit-and-run drivers disobey these regulations, cowardly leaving the accident, instead of accepting responsibility, offering aid, and informing authorities.

Here are a few things you should do, if you become the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Steps to Take After a Hit-and-Run Accident

Suppose you are hit by another car, and the driver leaves the scene. In this case, you need to take the necessary action to protect your safety and to receive compensation. It is not a good idea to flee after a hit-and-run , especially if you’ve caused the accident yourself. Instead, wait for the police to arrive, and tell your side of the story. It will help you with your legal consequences.

So, let us start with what to do if you are the victim.

Seek Medical Attention

After an accident, the most crucial thing to do is get medical attention for your injuries, no matter how minor you believe your injuries are. Injuries that are not immediately visible can easily be overseen, because of the adrenaline surge, and shock of the collision.

You can sue the driver , if necessary. That is why it is essential to have medical documentation that shows how your injuries were caused by your car accident.

Identify the Driver

Authorities can arrest the culprits in hit-and-run incidents if they can identify and locate them, which might not happen sometime. And because of this, locating the opposing car is important. Of course, you can be startled and hurt in this situation, so be prepared for anything. Nevertheless, identifying the other driver, or car registration number is very important since it increases the chance of authorities locating them.

A partial plate number is also helpful and should be noted, in case of a car accident. You should do this as soon as possible.

Call the Police

No matter who is responsible for the collision, you must wait at the site until the police arrive. Stop your car as near as possible, to the scene of the accident. As long as you are on the road, do it in a manner that does not hinder other traffic, or endanger yourself, or others.

Emergency lights should be activated, so that other cars take notice. You and the authorities will have an easier time sorting out what happened if you stay as close as possible to the scene of the accident.

Wait for the police to arrive, before making a call. To find the other driver, they need to know as much about the accident as possible, as soon as possible, to begin their search. Begin your first inquiry on-site by providing as much information as possible. Request a copy of the report, once they are done.

Gather Intel

A careless driver who left the scene has just struck you and your car, causing both of your vehicles to be damaged. But to get compensated, you must take action. It is all about the evidence.

Take immediate action after calling the police. The following steps you take can have a significant impact on your outcome.

Look for eyewitnesses.

If you are not seriously hurt, talk to any present witnesses, to get their version of what happened.

Make sure to get their consent to testify, if necessary, and collect their personal information such as names, phone numbers, and addresses.

Take photos of the scene of the accident, to record any evidence of what may have been destroyed, due to the incident. Make sure you take photos of your car, and the surrounding area, including any debris or skid marks that could have been left behind. Also, look around the area to see if any buildings have surveillance cameras. As a result, your case can be resolved much easier, and faster, if the whole event has been recorded.

Inform your Insurance Company

The at-fault party’s insurance will cover your injuries, and car damage, in an accident. However, you should still call your insurance company and tell them about the incident. You will be held accountable for any damages incurred, unless you can identify the other car, or if the police cannot locate them.

Your insurance provider will be able to send out an agent to inspect the site and begin processing your claim, as soon as you make contact with them. Your claim can be rejected if you don’t contact them immediately.

Seek Legal Counseling

Even if the person responsible for the hit-and-run cannot be found, you still have the right to seek retribution and compensation for whatever losses you have suffered. Unfortunately, insurance companies will always strive to reject or minimize your claim. As a result, you must work with a car accident lawyer, who’s familiar with dealing with insurance companies. Get in touch with a local car accident lawyer, as soon as possible.

FAQ

What are the Penalties?

Hefty fines are being instituted to combat this issue, and reduce the number of times the responsible driver flees the scene before the police arrive. When hit-and-run results in death or severe injury, many jurisdictions consider it as a serious offense, punishable by jail or a fine.

Fines vary from $1,000 to $10,000, with sentences ranging from five to twenty years. Additionally, the driver’s license can be revoked, to no longer endanger others on the road.

Should I Chase the Driver?

Your instinct can be to pursue the person yourself. This is a huge mistake! There are several things to keep in mind, including avoiding speeding or swerving in traffic. There is no justification for breaking the law, and the odds of you catching the eluded suspect are slim.

Other factors include the increased likelihood of aggressive driving when drivers believe they are being pursued. This raises the possibility of the driver getting into another accident. The risk of additional people being injured, by chasing after a fugitive, is very real. Take advantage of those precious seconds before they are gone, by memorizing the license plate, or color of the vehicle.

Conclusion

When there is enough evidence to proceed, it is possible to solve hit-and-run accidents. However, the procedure can be expensive. If you want the best possible outcome, do not go through the procedure independently. Consider a professional. Good Luck!

This content is brought to you by Shawn Richard.

Shutterstock