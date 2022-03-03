Things You Shouldn’t Do After an Auto Crash

—

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that over 500,000 auto crashes happen in America every month. While it is important to understand what to do after an auto collision, knowing what not to do is equally important.

“Making the wrong move after an accident can jeopardize your chances of receiving justice,” cites Robert Marcus, founder of Marcus & Mack, Pennsylvania. Besides not getting justice, some mistakes can cost you a lot in terms of health.

Underestimating Your Injuries

Underestimating injuries is among the most common mistake that accident victims make. While it is not uncommon to feel okay after an accident, mostly because of the adrenalin rush, most people start experiencing signs of injuries after the adrenalin wears out.

Other injuries, such as concussions, may not be evident until after a few hours following the accident. Sometimes they can take as long as a few days to show up. Undergoing a medical checkup is also helpful in creating a link between your injuries and the accident. Waiting days before seeing a doctor can be used by the at-fault driver’s insurer to claim that your injuries were not connected to the crash.

Not Calling The Police

If you are involved in a minor accident, you may think it not worth calling the police, or the at-fault driver may talk you into not involving the police. Failure to call the police is a bad idea. Even when you do not intend to file a claim, let the police get involved.

Having the law enforcement come to the accident scene helps establish fault and protects you from being framed for the accident. Additionally, a police report acts as proof that you were involved in an accident and is a critical piece of evidence if you intend to file a claim.

Admitting Fault

After an accident, there will be a lot of questions from onlookers, the other driver, and the police. Under such circumstances, chances of admitting or implying fault are very high. Admitting responsibility can have a huge implication in the outcome of an accident, especially if you decide to file a claim later.

Being Too Chatty

If possible, call your lawyer immediately after an accident and limit your communication to what is necessary to avoid self-incrimination. Surprisingly, even what you say on social media can be used against you, so you may want to be careful about what you post. Sometimes even unrelated posts can be used to dismiss your injuries as insignificant. Therefore, the best thing to do after an accident is to avoid social media until your claim is over. If you must use it, let your attorney vet everything before posting.

Avoid Talking To The Other Party Without Legal Representation

In the days or hours following an accident, you may receive a call from the other driver’s insurer seeking to gather information or offering to settle – don’t fall for their trap. Often insurance adjusters will take advantage of victims’ naivety to rob them of what they rightfully deserve. The best thing is to direct all communication to your lawyer. If you are in the Keystone state, hiring a Pennsylvania personal injury lawyer who has been through many cases before is the most surefire way to get the most favorable outcome.

