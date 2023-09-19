Tips for Dealing With a Traffic Accident

—

First there’s the crunch, then the bump. You’ve just been rear-ended by another car. Though thoughts of throttling the other driver might wash over us, it’s crucial we keep a level head. Yes, traffic accidents and fender-benders are inconvenient, but they are far from the end of the world. If you’ve been involved in a traffic accident whether you are at fault or not, you need to deal with the next steps, such as ensuring safety, getting details, and contacting insurance companies . Here’s what you should do if or when you are confronted with being in the middle of a traffic accident.

Stop the car in a safe area

The first thing you must do is stop your car in a safe and out of the way area, so you don’t impede traffic. Turn on your hazard lights to warn other drivers if you cannot find a stopping area, such as a side street or parking area. If your car cannot be moved, you need to stay with your vehicle. Leaving the scene is a criminal offense.

Check for injuries – yourself and others

Even if the damage to your vehicle is minor, others in your car and the other party’s car may be injured. Be sure to check for injuries on yourself and your passengers as well as anyone in the other car (or other vehicles.) If someone is hurt, you may need to administer first aid. If they are not breathing, you may want to begin CPR or try to flag down someone else to perform CPR if you are unable. If you don’t have a first aid kit or survival pack in your car, now is the best time to get one.

Call emergency services

If someone is injured or hurt, you will need to call for an ambulance. Severe crashes where occupants are trapped may need the fire brigade to come and rescue survivors and secure the area. You should always call the police if other parties are reluctant to give their details, if you suspect they are intoxicated, or there is a risk of further accidents occurring due to blocked roads. Major car crashes (where the estimated property damage exceeds $3,000 or more) require you to report the incident to police within 24 hours. Failure to do so may result in criminal charges and/or invalidating your insurance policy.

Getting details about the crash

You will need to swap the details with anyone involved in the accident for insurance purposes. Remember to obtain: their name, address, phone number, driver’s licence number, registration plate, car make and model, and insurance provider. If you have a smartphone, take pictures of the incident and back them up to the cloud if possible. Take photos of licences, rego plates, VINs – as much detail as you can. In some cases, you may also be able to swap claim numbers if you are able to lodge a claim online.

Making a claim with your insurance company

After getting this information, you need know what to do next which is file a claim with your insurance company. Even if you aren’t at fault, you will need to notify your insurance company of the incident with all the information you have collected. If your insurer has deemed you are not at fault, you will not have to pay an excess, and vice versa. Remember to check your policy documents after the fact to see what your insurance covers and does not cover to ensure you aren’t caught short or left out of pocket.

With all this in mind, you can approach a traffic accident with a cool head and less stress – which is the best way to handle any incident in life.

