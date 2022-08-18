We all work. It isn’t if, it is how.

It is work to sit or stand at a street corner to get bucks. I have met people who preferred that to working at a business establishment. Sure, I talked to them as I gave them cash. Sure, they grimaced and treated me like the know-nothing I was. Yes, they took the cash.

Okay.

What is one of the best ways for a woman to take care of herself, her kids, and her home if she lives almost anywhere on Earth?

She gets married to a man.

It is work to get married? Does the woman have to take care of a man?

Is she his servant for cash?

Yes.

Is that okay?

Yes.

Further, you take care of his kids too. You take care of his friends, family, and colleagues. You take loads of care of everything and everyone.

Work.

This is bad only if you don’t realize that all men are servants to someone for whom they work. Even dictators serve the military, industry, government, and then the people. That’s a lot of subservience.

Servants always work at the behest of someone else who they try to manipulate to the extent they can to affect their work and their rest.

Who do men work for?

Their boss, whoever that is. If is a woman, it is hard for men currently. Once AI (and that means mostly men) realize women are bosses too, working will be less fraught with social and individual disturbance, but it is still

Work.

Subservience is for all of us or we have no work at our original place and any place that asks the first place about our work habits.

Work is more important now than anything. What did you say about Life?

Go ahead and laugh. I know, we are striving for work-life balance. Will we get there?

We have to get over subservience first. Sometimes we actually like it because of blame. We can always blame outcomes on those who are above us.

Subservience has its perks.

—

Imahe by Ilse Orsel on Unsplash

This post was previously published on medium.com.

