Toothache With Ear Pain at the Same Time

The question, ‘Can ear pain result from a toothache?’ is common, especially for those who have experienced a dose of it. That slight toothache can transform into a bigger problem if not addressed. Many people often ignore the onset of dental discomfort, hoping it will die on its own. On the contrary, this mild pain can become a severe issue requiring medical intervention from medics. Infections that start from the mouth can always spread to nearby organs, such as the ears and brain. This can become a major health risk in a matter of days if not treated. So, there is a possibility of having a toothache with ear pain , but this can be treated even better with health insurance.

Why the Ear Can Hurt from a Toothache

Ear, tooth, and jaw pain all lie in the trigeminal system. The system is made up of a three-pronged sensory nerve that perceives pain, touch, and temperature in the head. The trigeminal system is one of the critical nervous systems in the body, and it helps in the sensation of a number of body structures, including the nose, eyes, ears, mouth, and meninges.

Since they are all interconnected, a toothache may always accompany an earache. This is so because an infection can easily find its way to the ear from the mouth due to the proximity. At the mouth’s backside, the sinuses run to the ear. When they become inflamed or infected, the resulting pressure radiates pain to the mouth, hence having a toothache with ear pain.

Differentiating Between an Earache and a Toothache

There are distinct symptoms for toothaches and earaches that can make one differentiate between the two. However, it takes a keen mind to distinguish between the two issues. Here is a simple guide to it.

Firstly, headaches can sometimes suggest a toothache. However, it may not always be a guarantee; toothache with ear pain accompanied by a headache directly indicates a tooth problem such as tooth decay or cavity.

Secondly, flu and cold symptoms often suggest a sinus infection. When the tooth and ear pain accompanies flu-like symptoms, this could b an indication of a sinus infection.

Thirdly, it is crucial to give a thought to family history. People with chronic ear infections have a high chance of getting an ear infection should they present similar symptoms. The same is true for people experiencing toothaches.

Therefore, people must secure dental insurance to help them seek quality dental treatment for any arising issues.

Symptoms Associated with Toothaches

People experiencing toothaches often exhibit a number of primary symptoms. For example, the individual may have pain in their jaw or around a specific tooth, pain when eating, or extreme sensitivity on their gum, tooth, or around the mouth. Additionally, they can experience swelling or bleeding of the gums or mouth, a pimple or pus coming out of the gum or around a tooth, and pain around the ear. Finally, patients with toothaches will always exhibit pain when swallowing food, inflamed gums, and sore throat.

While many people often brush off the idea of visiting a dentist, even with comprehensive health insurance, they need to get checked immediately after the symptoms present themselves.

The Causes of Toothaches

There exist numerous reasons why an individual might get a toothache. Common causes of this condition include a cavity, tumors, tooth infection, cracked tooth, gum disease, trauma, throat or sinus infection, and wisdom teeth. These are the primary causes of toothaches that dentists often examine when one visits a hospital for a check-up or treatment. However, only a dentist can fully diagnose the root cause of a toothache and issue a proper mode of treatment for the same.

Symptoms Associated with an Earache

Most earache symptoms might be confused with those of a toothache. However, when presented by a patient, there are symptoms that might point to an earache. The common symptoms of this condition include pain inside or around the ear, sinus problems, sleeping troubles, hearing problems, distorted balancing, loss of appetite, and fever.

With the mention of the above symptoms, it is still critical to rely on one’s insurance coverage to visit a reputable hospital for a comprehensive check-up. Then, not only will one be sure of the infection they suffer from, but they will also receive quality treatment.

The Causes of an Earache

Earaches are common and can be caused by a number of factors. Some leading causes of earaches include the flu or cold, blockage or injury, eardrums filled with fluid, pain originating from the tooth or jaw, and infections. Infections are some of the main causes of earaches. Most earaches will always subside without treatment. However, visiting a medic in a reputable hospital is a great way to be sure of a diagnosis and treatment regime.

A Guide to Toothache Relief

Below is a simple guide to help people relieve toothache pain.

The Do’s

If one is looking to get rid of a toothache, one should consider taking over-the-counter pain relief medication. Pharmaceutical professionals can prescribe these to the chemist. Patients can also use numbing gel around the affected gum or tooth or icepacks to help reduce swelling of the gums. In addition, those experiencing soreness can apply moist heat to help reduce the condition.

On the contrary, one should avoid placing aspirin on the affected tooth or gums since the medicine can cause mild to severe burns around the area. It is also recommended that patients do not take non-prescribed medication. Finally, one should not ignore the existing symptoms; therefore, visiting a doctor is always a great idea.

Conclusion

From the issues addressed in this article, it is beyond doubt that one can experience a toothache with ear pain. The causes of toothaches can always find their way to the ear through the sinuses connecting the mouth to the ear, causing pain and discomfort. However, one can take advantage of their health insurance to visit a hospital for accurate diagnosis and quality treatment.

