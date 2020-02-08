Top 10 Inflatable Beds

—

1. Intex Supreme Air-Flow Bed

This best inflatable bed was developed by Intex as a kind of ordinary double bed, which is both convenient and comfortable. The grid is made of air cells connected, which helps to evenly distribute air directly in the space of the inflatable product. It also has two cameras, which allow you to fill in between, for example, a blanket or a sheet.

2. Bestway “Comfort Quest”

It is made of durable flock-coated vinyl, which prevents the sheet and pillow from sliding off the bed and provides a comfortable rest. The item can be easily inflated and deflated.

3. Bestway “Angry Birds”

This children’s bed is very easy to use. At the same time, it takes up very little space. The construction is made of durable vinyl. A sleeping bag is attached to the product, which can be used separately from the mattress.

4. Intex Double Bed

The best-selling double bed model with headrest according to jons guide. To enhance the stability of the structure, it is complemented by an inflatable frame. It successfully combines three components: low weight, comfort, and neutral color, which allows you to place it in any interior.

5. Air bed single

The kit includes a repair patch and instructions for the product. You can inflate a bed in just a minute.

6. Pillow Rest Classic

The model is waterproof, it can be washed and cleaned if necessary. The headboard is raised for greater comfort.

7. Intex Ultra Plush Twin 67952

The classic inflatable model with longitudinal partitions provides its owner with all the orthopedic advantages. It is easily deflated and inflated using a special two-in-one valve.

8. Relax Twin JL027273NG

This air bed is the best among similar models with an electric pump. It will be very convenient for allergy sufferers, you just need to purchase a pillow and a polyester batting blanket for a full sleeping set.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

9. Rising Comfort INTEX 66721

This air bed is the best model among analogs with a mattress. It is equipped with a comfortable headrest that prevents the pillow from slipping out of bed. It has two cameras — a mattress at the top and a base at the bottom, which will help to pump up the level of stiffness according to individual parameters.

10. Intex Supreme Air-Flow bed Fiber-Tech

The best among air beds with a back. This luxurious product of the famous company Intex has a high and stable base with a back and orthopedic effect. The built-in electric pump allows you to inflate a bed in just five minutes. When deflated, it can be stored on a shelf in the room or the luggage compartment of a car.

What is your favorite among these top-10 air beds? Share your thoughts with us in comments and enjoy your sleep.

—

This content is sponsored by Uday Tank.

Photo: Shutterstock