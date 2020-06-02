Listen to “Walking on Eggshells” on Spreaker.

Nas often feels like she’s walking on eggshells on this show; she has to be honest with men but also keep them engaged and not annoy them so much that they tune out of the show, and these conversations, altogether. Dan and Nas try to figure out this delicate balance.

We also hear more from Kasia Urbaniak, the former Taoist Nun, former Dominatrix and women’s power coach who told us how women can ask for what they want a few weeks ago. Kasia fills us in on the ways in which women silence each other in a bid to survive and how telling a man the truth is an act of love.

—

Previously published on spreaker.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com