We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Walking on Eggshells

Walking on Eggshells

Figure out this delicate balance

Listen to “Walking on Eggshells” on Spreaker.

Nas often feels like she’s walking on eggshells on this show; she has to be honest with men but also keep them engaged and not annoy them so much that they tune out of the show, and these conversations, altogether. Dan and Nas try to figure out this delicate balance.

We also hear more from Kasia Urbaniak, the former Taoist Nun, former Dominatrix and women’s power coach who told us how women can ask for what they want a few weeks ago. Kasia fills us in on the ways in which women silence each other in a bid to survive and how telling a man the truth is an act of love.

Previously published on spreaker.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About The Gender Knot

Right now: women are angry, men are confused and no one is talking to each other productively. Enter: The Gender Knot.

On this podcast we get men and women to come together to chat - and sometimes argue - about what we want from each other, what we're worried about and how we can best get along and make a better world for us all.

From how women can ask for what they want, to tips for men to be better allies to women, to delving into the new masculinity, we tackle all these in our weekly episodes.

Past guests have included Dan Savage, Esther Perel, Mark Manson, and Jackson Katz.

Visit https://thegenderknot.com

