When Should You Repair or Replace Your Water Heater

—

Water heaters need replacing at various intervals according to type, usage, and water used. The average recommended replacement intervals range from 8 to 12 years. You generally get a longer working life from a tankless water heater – an average of 20 years.

Regardless of the type of water heater, if the heater begins to lose heat, takes too long to recover, or produces cloudy or discolored water, you must repair or replace the heater.

Interesting Facts About Hot Water

About 25% of your energy expenses come from heating hot water. On average, each household member uses hot water 20 times a day. It is important to consider all your options of providing the necessary hot water for your family’s needs.

Take your time to compare water heater costs, consider switching water heater types , and get the most cost-efficient model. If the heater has several years of useful life, repairing the heater might make the most sense.

If you have further questions about your water heater unit, do not hesitate to consult a local expert. Get your water heater repaired, installed, or replaced in Kingman, AZ, with Plumbing by Jake . A skilled professional can come to your home to assess the situation first-hand and then offer a series of recommendations on how you should proceed.

Water Heaters by Fuel Type

Comparing water heaters by fuel type is a useful exercise to understand your options. Just remember that not all types of fuels are available in all areas. There could also be expensive remodeling charges when switching to a gas or propane system.

The most common types of water heaters include:

Electric

Electricity is available almost universally across the United States, and electric-powered water heaters are common. These also include tankless, indirect, and heat pump water heaters, which run on electricity. You have more options than just the standard water heaters with conventional storage tanks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Gas or Propane

Many homeowners choose gas or propane systems despite the cost of venting the system. That is because gas is less expensive, and it heats more quickly. You can often choose a smaller tank because of the faster turn-around time.

Demand-Type

Demand-type water heaters – also known as tankless – heat water directly. When sized properly, the water heated on-demand can easily keep up with the needs of most families.

Solar-Powered

Solar-powered water heaters can greatly reduce your energy expenses. However, you still might need electrical backup, and there is the initial cost of budding the solar system. There might be substantial tax breaks for installing solar power systems.

Heat Pump

Heat pump water heaters do not generate heat. Instead, they move excess heat from other systems to heat water. That results in significant cost savings and greater energy efficiency.

Tankless Coil

Tankless coil systems use your home’s heating system to heat water. What is more, this particular model does not rely on a tank. These are most efficient during the cold months.

Replace or Repair Your System?

You should consider replacing any water heater that’s more than 10 years old. Even a successful repair is only delaying the inevitable. Some issues are easily repaired. Consider the following key issues to decide whether to repair or replace:

Your unit is less than 10 years old

The heater was drained, flushed, and cleaned each year

The heater only needs easily replaceable parts like valves, thermocouples, burner assemblies, igniters, etc.

Rusty-colored water is an important indicator of major internal heater problems

Leaks indicate that immediate replacement is necessary to prevent major water damage

You only get lukewarm water

The hot water doesn’t last as long as it did in the past

The heater makes unusual grumbling, growling noises

Getting Professional Help

Trying to repair or replace your water heater can often prove problematic because you lack the tools or necessary skills for the job. Choosing a professional plumber always makes the most sense for repairs, installations, and routine maintenance.

—

This content is brought to you by Samantha Alvord

iStockPhoto