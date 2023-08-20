When to Get Your Flu Shot in Melbourne: Tips and Recommendations

—

The chilly winds and cozy scarves are back, and winter is calling again! But along with the perks of the colder months, there’s also the dreaded flu season. We all know how annoying and exhausting the flu can be, so why not take a proactive step to protect ourselves and our loved ones? That’s right, getting a flu shot.

Getting a flu shot is like giving your immune system a little pep talk – it prepares it to fend off those pesky flu viruses that love to circulate during winter. In this blog post, we’ll dive into the best time to get your flu shot in Melbourne and other handy tips to keep you healthy during the flu season.

Why Get a Flu Shot in Melbourne?

Before we delve into when to get the flu shot, let’s discuss why it’s crucial. The flu, short for influenza, is not your average cold. When it hits, it leaves you bedridden and feeling downright miserable.

Getting vaccinated means you’re helping to shield others who might be more vulnerable, like children, the elderly, or folks with underlying health conditions.

When Should You Get Your Flu Shot in Melbourne?

Timing is everything when it comes to the flu shot. You don’t want to miss the flu season, but you also want to give your body enough time to build up those flu-fighting antibodies. In Melbourne, flu vaccines are typically available from mid-April onward. Ideally, it would be best if you aimed to get vaccinated before the flu season kicks into high gear, which runs from April to September, according to CDC.

The best time to get the shot is the first 3-4 months. This allows a few weeks for your immune system to get cozy with the vaccine and gear up for battle. By the time the peak of the flu season arrives, usually in May to June, you’ll be well-protected and ready to enjoy winter without worrying about falling sick.

Where Can You Get Your Flu Shot in Melbourne?

The good news is that flu shots are widely available across Melbourne. They are found in local pharmacies, medical clinics, and community health centers. Many doctors and general practitioners (GPs) offer flu vaccinations too. Some workplaces even organize flu shot clinics for their employees, making it super convenient to get vaccinated. Check with your local GP or pharmacy for the most up-to-date information on flu shot availability and locations.

Can I Get Both The Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine

You might wonder if getting the flu shot alongside the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. The short answer is yes. It’s encouraged. Getting both vaccines protects you from the flu and COVID-19 and helps keep our healthcare system from being overwhelmed during winter.

There’s no need to worry about the vaccines interfering with each other. They work on different viruses; getting them simultaneously won’t compromise their effectiveness. If anything, it’s a double dose of protection. Don’t delay your flu shot to align with your due time for the COVID-19 booster.

