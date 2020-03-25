When You Are Gone…

Wasting precious minutes on drossy things letting pass the opportunity to notice the real values under the surface. You act niggling chasing success, fame and material goods, but you should sober up! Because the ones who can never get enough will become the poorest when their hour comes. You need to live in now.

You need to value the things you have achieved and be grateful for the people around you until you still can. ‘Cause one day your eyelids will close for eternity. One day your bank account will mean nothing. One day your stories shared with your kids and grandchildren will become fading memories in time. Live your life in a way that your final retrospection could make you smile when falling asleep forever.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock