We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

When You Are Gone…

When You Are Gone…

You think life is eternal but it is just a fragile moment in time.

Wasting precious minutes on drossy things letting pass the opportunity to notice the real values under the surface. You act niggling chasing success, fame and material goods, but you should sober up! Because the ones who can never get enough will become the poorest when their hour comes. You need to live in now.

You need to value the things you have achieved and be grateful for the people around you until you still can. ‘Cause one day your eyelids will close for eternity. One day your bank account will mean nothing. One day your stories shared with your kids and grandchildren will become fading memories in time. Live your life in a way that your final retrospection could make you smile when falling asleep forever.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock

About Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

