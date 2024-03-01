Why is Turkey Popular for Plastic Surgery

—

Getting plastic surgery in Turkey is a popular trend nowadays. About 2 million foreign patients annually visit the country to get cosmetic enhancements. There are several reasons why Turkey has become such a popular destination: it’s affordable, has excellent medical facilities, and highly trained surgeons.

Additionally, patients appreciate the privacy and the chance to combine their surgery with a vacation in Turkey. The following text explores why Turkey has become a top choice for plastic surgery, highlighting the factors that make it stand out.

The Benefits of Choosing Plastic Surgery Clinics in Turkey

Choosing plastic surgery clinics in Turkey offers the following advantages:

The country provides cost-effective options for cosmetic procedures without compromising quality. The procedures can be 40-60% cheaper than in Europe, America, and Canada.

Turkish clinics are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and adhere to international standards, ensuring safety and efficacy. Many Turkish clinics have state-of-the-art technology like 3D imaging and VASER liposuction and have certifications from JCI and ISO.

The country has many skilled and board-certified plastic surgeons proficient in various cosmetic procedures.

Many patients combine their plastic surgery trip with a tourism experience. While getting the cosmetic enhancements, patients can visit the top tourist spots like Cappadocia and Topkapi Palace Museum.

Planning your plastic surgery through ClinicsonCall can help you get discounted procedure costs, the 24/7 assistance of a medical coordinator, and a free second opinion from multiple top plastic surgery clinics.

Turkey Plastic Surgery Cost

Procedure Cost Rhinoplasty (Nose Job) $2,000 – $5,000 Breast Augmentation $3,000 – $6,000 Liposuction $2,000 – $4,000 Facelift $2,500 – $5,000 Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) $3,000 – $6,000 Blepharoplasty (Eyelid Surgery) $1,500 – $3,000 Breast Lift (Mastopexy) $2,500 – $5,000 Brazilian Butt Lift $3,000 – $6,000 Hair Transplant $1,500 – $4,000 Otoplasty (Ear Surgery) $1,500 – $3,000

What Plastic Surgeries Are Popular in Turkey?

Several plastic surgeries are popular in Turkey:

Hair Transplantation: Turkey accounts for 60% of the global hair transplant market, performing an estimated 500,000 procedures annually. (Source: Health Tourism Magazine). The clinics offer advanced techniques like FUE and DHI for minimally invasive procedures and natural-looking results.

Facelift: Beyond budget-friendly options, Turkish surgeons have expertise in facial rejuvenation. Advanced techniques like SMAS lifts and laser resurfacing tackle sagging skin and wrinkles, while personalized plans ensure natural outcomes. Experienced hands and a focus on patient’s needs solidify Turkey’s position in plastic surgery procedures.

Rhinoplasty: Turkish surgeons use the latest technology, like 3D imaging. They address both cosmetic and functional concerns and ensure that the nose is in the right proportion to the rest of the face. The competitive pricing and high patient volume make Turkey a preferred destination for rhinoplasty.

Liposuction: Safety and affordability go hand-in-hand with liposuction in Turkey. VASERlipo technology minimizes trauma, while the tumescent technique reduces discomfort. Combined procedures offer comprehensive body contouring, and competitive pricing attracts budget-conscious patients seeking effective results.

Breast Correction: Turkish clinics cater to diverse needs with advanced implants and minimally invasive techniques for faster recovery. The clinics have a wide range of advanced implant types and sizes, from cohesive gel to silicone, which are suggested according to the patient’s wishes and anatomical needs.

Is Hair Transplant in Turkey Considered the Best?

Hair transplantation in Turkey is considered the best due to its combination of advanced techniques, experienced surgeons, and low costs. The clinics use state-of-the-art methods such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), resulting in natural-looking results with minimal scarring.

Over 60% of European hair transplant patients choose Turkey (Source: ISHRS). These factors and the country’s positive reputation and comprehensive services contribute to its prominence as a leading destination for hair restoration.

Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey for Facelift

Facelift surgery at the best plastic surgery clinics in Turkey offers several advantages, including access to skilled surgeons specializing in facial rejuvenation.

These clinics have advanced technology and techniques to achieve natural-looking results with minimal scarring and downtime. Turkish Plastic Surgeons use SMAS, deep-plane, and thread lifts to give their patients the desired results.

Is it Better to Have Rhinoplasty Done in Turkey?

Rhinoplasty in Turkey is preferred for several reasons. Firstly, Turkish surgeons are highly experienced in performing rhinoplasty procedures and improving nose functionality and appearance.

Moreover, the country offers competitive rhinoplasty pricing without compromising quality or safety standards. Patients also benefit from personalized care, advanced surgical techniques, and comprehensive post-operative support, making Turkey a preferred destination for rhinoplasty.

What are the Benefits of Liposuction in Turkey?

Liposuction in Turkey allows patients to achieve a slimmer and more contoured physique through safe and effective fat-removal techniques.

These clinics employ advanced liposuction methods, including tumescent and laser-assisted liposuction, to achieve precise results with minimal scarring and downtime.

Plastic Surgery in Turkey for Breast Correction

Turkey offers comprehensive options for breast correction procedures, including breast augmentation, reduction, and lift surgeries. Skilled plastic surgeons in Turkey specialize in addressing various aesthetic concerns related to the breasts, such as volume loss, asymmetry, and sagging.

Patients benefit from personalized treatment plans, advanced surgical techniques, and high-quality implants, resulting in natural-looking and satisfying outcomes.

Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in Turkey

The following are the top plastic surgery clinics in Turkey:

Turkeyana Clinic is considered among the best plastic surgery clinics in Turkey. It offers free consultations to more than 15,000 patients every month. The specialists perform more than 30 dental procedures, 100 plastic and cosmetic procedures, and around 450 hair transplant procedures every month.

Istanbul Aesthetic Center is an ISO-certified plastic surgery clinic that welcomes patients from all over the world.

Soho and Health Point Clinic is Turkey’s famous plastic surgery clinic accredited with JCI accreditation. The clinic has treated around 74,000 patients and performed over 300,000 surgeries.

How to Organize Plastic Surgery in Turkey?

Organizing plastic surgery in Turkey involves several steps:

Start by researching reputable clinics and surgeons in Turkey.

Contact ClinicsonCall for a medical opinion and procedure cost estimate based on your requirements.

Get the assistance of their medical coordinators to get an appointment at your chosen clinic.

Clinicsoncall team will help you plan your trip, book a hotel room ticket, and advise you on visa issues.

You can then visit the clinic on the scheduled appointment date while our medical coordinators stay in touch with you 24/7 at every stage of your journey.

They offer free assistance in organizing plastic surgery in Turkey, ensuring patients have smooth and comfortable experiences.

