Why More Men Are Getting Into Facial Aesthetics

When you search for facial aesthetics online, the results are usually aimed at women. Historically, women have been the biggest consumers of skincare, cosmetic surgery, and anti-aging procedures, but this is starting to shift. Across the UK and Ireland, more and more men are investigating facial aesthetics.

At my London aesthetics clinic, I see an increasing number of men who want to freshen up their appearance and gain more confidence. I’m not alone – the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) reports that the number of men getting plastic surgery has doubled in the past decade. The biggest increase? Men over the age of 35.

Of course, not everyone wants to ‘go under the knife’ and get invasive cosmetic surgery. But, for jawline contouring, nose jobs (rhinoplasty), wrinkles, and sunken cheeks, non-surgical aesthetic treatments can achieve the same results (or better).

More male celebrities are getting aesthetic treatments

Anti-wrinkle injections are becoming so popular with male patients that some aesthetic providers have started calling their treatments ‘Brotox’. Male celebrities, including David Beckham, are speaking up about their cosmetic treatments – there’s no shame in having a little tweak here and there!

Simon Cowell has been one of the most candid, saying, “I’ve had Botox, but then again, pretty much everyone I know has. To me, Botox is no more unusual than toothpaste. It works. You do it once a year – who cares?” However, it’s no secret that many other male celebs get treatments; they just claim they’ve had a recent holiday or are eating better!

Aesthetic treatments are so common that my male patients are no longer afraid to open up about the work they’ve had done, and they’re referring their friends and colleagues to my clinic.

5 reasons more men are getting non-surgical facial aesthetics

Here are some of the most common reasons my male patients get into facial aesthetics.

To succeed in the workplace

As some men age, they start to feel like they’re overlooked in the workplace in favor of younger colleagues. While my patients still feel young, dynamic, and vibrant, their clients and colleagues perceive them as aging and therefore ‘out of touch.’ When administered with an artistic eye, anti-wrinkle injections and/or dermal fillers can make a man look refreshed and well-rested.

After all, age-related discrimination at work is a documented phenomenon, especially in the tech industry. In 2019, Google settled an age discrimination lawsuit, paying out $11 million to over 200 people aged 40 and older.

According to American plastic surgeon Larry Fan, “in Silicon Valley, it’s commonly believed that if you’re over the age of 35, you’re seen as over the hill. People here value the young for their passion and their ability to look at things in new ways.”

To feel youthful and vital

This sense of rejuvenation often continues into all aspects of a man’s life. Let’s face it – no man likes looking in the mirror and not recognizing his own reflection. More men are getting aesthetics treatments to reduce wrinkles, fill in sagging skin, boost collagen production, and address other concerns about their appearance.

Instead of seeing an ‘old man’ in the mirror, they look like their old self, boosting their confidence and recapturing their vitality.

To masculinize their facial structure

For a wide variety of reasons, some of my male patients worry that their facial features are too ‘feminine.’ They don’t feel strong or confident in their appearance and want a stronger jawline, enhanced cheekbones, a more robust nose, and/or fuller lips. Some men are planning surgical treatments in the future and want a preview of the results, while others prefer non-invasive solutions.

I do a lot of facial masculinization – this is quickly becoming one of the most popular requests from my male patients.

To correct a dorsal hump on their nose

While some of my patients want to refresh their overall appearance, others come to see me to address a specific concern. A bump on the bridge of the nose, technically called a dorsal hump, can make some men feel self-conscious. Whether it’s been there since birth or is the result of an injury, a dorsal hump can ruin an otherwise attractive profile.

Strategically injected fillers can smooth out a dorsal hump and can act like a ‘test run’ for surgical treatments.

To deal with excessive sweating

Aesthetics treatments aren’t always about the way a man looks. For men dealing with hyperhidrosis – excessive sweating – Botox injections can help. The injections work by temporarily blocking the chemical signals to your sweat glands, preventing sweaty hands, underarms, and feet.

Of course, it’s important that any man seeking aesthetics treatments go to a doctor experienced with male facial features. Certain treatments, such as fillers, require an expert touch and must be injected with care and expertise.

What do you think about men getting facial aesthetics? Are you curious about Brotox or want to find out how you’d look with subtle filler injections? Share your thoughts below.

