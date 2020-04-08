You Can’t Cross the Same River Twice

I could spend hours watching nature’s creations; mountains, stars, streams.

From time to time, particularly when things become a bit chaotic in my mind, I love to visit watercourses. To be honest, letting go is not really my strong suit but I learned that we cannot live without acceptance and moving on. I realized that saying no can sometimes make me even more successful both in business and my personal life.

Remission is like a stream. The center flows fast, but the sides are tender and friendly. It clears everything and moves you further. You can always start your journey towards a better future. Make the first step!

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock