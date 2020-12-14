Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Frame, Hold, Shoot

Life @ The Intersection of Socio-Politics & Parenting

Outsourced

Memes usually don’t take my breath away. They are, in fact, meant to disrupt our psychology for a split second. Their content meant to either re-enforce or shatter a belief.

I usually ignore them, but the problem is, they’re everywhere.

Everywhere being the one place we can’t escape from: our technology.

There was one, however, that stopped me in my tracks, and of course, I came across it mindless scrolling one app or another.

The photo was this: a stadium-type event from the “before days” with a front row of fans looking in awe at whatever they were watching—a performer, an athlete, a monster truck, who knows.

All of the people in the picture were watching this thing but they all had their cameras in front of their faces trying to capture the moment.

That is, all but one person. An elderly woman was wedged amongst those eager, phone-wielding fans simply smiling at the spectacle.

Her eyes had a real sparkle of joy, unlike her crowd mates on either side, who were indeed experiencing the event, but were also distracted by trying to frame it, hold it, and shoot it.

The meme headline read: She’s the only one truly living in the moment.

And so I ask, how sustainable is phone/camera usage for our humanity?

When does the phone become a proxy for our brain’s natural ability to capture and make memories?

Now. That time is now. We’ve very easily outsourced our frontal lobe’s job to a very sleek, handheld operating system.

Does said front lobe, our glorious hippocampus, just shrivel up?

Probably not, but as time goes on, our psychology changes, and so do the synapses in our brain. Perhaps, instead of just smiling and watching something unfold like the woman in the meme, the new meme is as such:

When we think there’s a moment worth capturing, our new forearm tech-appendage instinctually goes up in front of our faces, our brain working only on how best to hold the image before it slips away into reality.

◊♦◊

Photo by Mantas Hesthaven on Unsplash

About Taylor García

Taylor Garcia lives in Southern California with his wife and two sons. In the few fleeting moments between round-the-clock child care and a full-time job as a traveling salesman for a healthcare company, Taylor writes short stories and essays. His stories have appeared in Fifth Wednesday Journal, Driftwood Press, Chagrin River Review, McSweeney's Internet Tendency and others. Read: btaylorgarcia.com, or connect on Twitter @btaylorgarcia

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

