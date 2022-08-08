Healer In Training, Part 1

New Rooms, Corridors, and Stairways

One of my favorite character archetypes growing up, if not my favorite of all was the magician.

The wise old sorcerer.

In Disney’s rendition of the King Arthur legend, “The Sword in the Stone,” I was more interested in Merlin’s fantastical abilities than I was in Arthur’s rise to royalty.

One year for Halloween, I asked my mom for a Merlin costume and she delivered with a robe and pointed hat covered in stars and moons.

No wizard or sorcerer, however, becomes one overnight, and no wizard or sorcerer knows they’re going to become one until they simply feel it.

In the practice of curanderismo, it’s called the don. Or the gift. Some are born with it. For some, it’s invoked by an experience or life-changing event. Others practice and practice to find it, and then one day they have it.

Most often it’s a combination of all the above. A touch of the gift, a calling from beyond this dimension, and work.

And every sorcerer needs a master. Someone they can train with. This is true with curanderismo, where every skilled curandero works with a maestro. Same for reiki practitioners, who learn under a master. And same for Mickey Mouse, who needed the old sorcerer to reverse the spell of hundreds of brooms dumping buckets of water.

While I’m not pursuing a path in magic, I have found a master. He was the doctor who set me on a path to better health at a time when my body was breaking down. Dr. B diagnosed my leaky gut, as well as an array of food sensitivities about a year ago.

Since then, I radically changed my diet, started taking a course of gut-healing supplements, and I have put my health first.

The results are striking. I’m back to health: eating, breathing, and sleeping like when I was younger. I feel like I’m aging in reverse.

I meet with Dr. B now as friends, almost as colleagues. He’s shares studies and articles with me. He’s asked me if I would like to assist with the launch of new supplements he’s launching.

He is the master and I’m the apprentice.

And that’s where I found the magic. I didn’t know I was going to follow this path or that I had this gift. Truth is, I probably don’t—yet. But I’m experimenting with healing in real time and Dr. B is helping me along the way.

I’m learning as I go and helping others in what seem like small ways. I listening and giving back. I’m in tune with energies once ignored. Doors once locked are now opening, and I am walking into new rooms, stepping through new corridors, and climbing new stairways, finding gifts and magic along the way.

◊♦◊

Photo by David Brooke Martin on Unsplash