Thoughts and Prayers

Mission Two: The Guns

Our sons’ current obsessions are few: LEGO, Hot Wheels, and their bikes. They also love swimming.

Just before Christmas, we negotiated with them to remove one other obsession that was once high on their list: their guns.

We said that if they could donate their Nerf guns and bullets, we would get them a new Hot Wheels garage. We explained to them why we wanted them to surrender their weapons.

• Their play was turning violent

• There were clear displays of aggressor and victim happening in the play

• There imaginative play involved killing and death

• They were more agitated and angry whenever they played with them

Plus, those damn bullets were everywhere.

They finally agreed, and it was settled, the Nerf guns were going away.

The guns were never originally brought in by us—by me, that is—in the first place. A family friend gave them two small hand guns as a gift. That led to the boys wanting more, for which they bought even bigger guns with their money. My wife later reluctantly bought them a box of bullets.

Our friends meant well. They gave our boys the guns for shooting practice at cups and cans. But before too long, our sons were shooting each other at point blank range. There was a vicious power play each time those guns went in their hands. For a while there, they couldn’t leave home without them.

Clearly you can tell I’m not a gun lover. Never have been. Yes, I believe there’s a place for guns in our country, and yes, I believe they serve a purpose. I’m not advocating repeal of the Second Amendment. I’m trying to create a safe environment for my very young children. I’m saying “no” to priming them to believe guns give them power over other people. I’m trying to prevent future tragedies.

Do Nerf guns lead to mass shootings? Maybe not a direct correlation, however the fetishization of guns in this country—something that happens at even the tender ages as I have witnessed first hand—is something I stand against.

If you have guns in your home, great. My thoughts and prayers are that you keep them locked away and use them responsibly. If you don’t have guns in your home, that’s fine, too.

As for my sons and their recent surrender: unprovoked, they said they feel better that their Nerf’s are no longer around.

Describe that, I said. What do you mean by that? I asked.

“I don’t know,” one said. “I just feel better that they’re not here.”

So do I.

◊♦◊

Photo by Addy Mae on Unsplash