Time is the Best Gift For Christmas

I was a selfish little guy when I was a kid. I can see that now. All I cared about was what was under the tree and what my parents would get me for Christmas. That’s the case for most children. Though I did enjoy giving I was always anxious for Christmas morning and to see just how many gifts I had to open. To see if I had gotten what I had wanted.

Socks. Underwear. Clothes. Shoes. Cards. All tossed to the side with a mumbled thank you out of respect and minding my manners. I knew I could still be disciplined whether it was Christmas Day, my Birthday, or a regular Tuesday.

That’s just how it was in my house. So I watched my manners and ungrateful face.

As I reflect on those days I only remember a few gifts that I was extremely excited about.

Sega Genesis Bike Roller Blades paired with a Street Hockey Set

Everything else is a blur outside of memories. It’s almost funny to think about how badly I anticipated Christmas morning and all the gifts I was dying to open, and I barely remember them. What I do remember, is the time I spent with my family. Memories of Christmas dinner. Laughing with my father watching Christmas classics like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, and A Christmas Story. Those memories will last me forever.

So, that’s exactly what I’m giving my children this year. Memories.

I’m Not A Tyrant

Prior to you asking yourself if I’m a self-grandeur, egotistical, and ultimate killer of Christmas I assure you I am not. At least I am not trying to come off that way. I bought both of my children exactly what they wanted for Christmas, and to my surprise, they did not want the expected toys on most children’s holiday list.

To my surprise they wanted clothes, a specific game for their Nintendo Switch, and a bunny. Due to allergies we passed on the bunny.

This year we focused on getting them what they not only wanted, but what they needed for Christmas instead of trying to overcompensate for their happiness. We tripled up on clothing for a more comfortable and stylish winter, and will spend that excessive cash on creating memories through day trips and weekend trips.

I received a disgruntled look or two from my 6-year old as he opened presents under the Christmas tree looking for another toy he will play with for three days and throw it in the pile with the rest of them from years past.

Yet, for that disgruntled face I saw several smiles throughout the day as he played outside with friends, laughed at Christmas movies while drinking Egg Nog shakes, and in anticipation of going to spend the weekend at a Christmas Market in a new town in Germany.

Take Advantage of the Time

Wise companies shutdown during Christmas time to let their employees take a much needed break with their families, and gain a few advantages of more productive employees in return. For parents that live a strict schedule, work hard everyday, and come home to spend three solid hours or less with their kids understand we must cherish our time together.

Working parents say they feel stressed, tired, rushed and short on quality time with their children, friends, partners or hobbies, according to to a new Pew Research Center survey.

I know my children need time with me more than any gift I could give them. My daughter hurt my heart when she told me I never have time for her and that I’m always working. From that day I cherish every moment. We take day trips, laugh, and experience new things together. From getting up to cook my family’s favorite breakfast to hitting the road to explore a new surprise I conjure up after a few Google searches we will maximize our time together this holiday season.

To hell with a million gifts. Quality over Quantity. I want my memories with them before they’re teenagers and get too busy for me…or worse…out of my house and at college.

Don’t regret not having more memories with your children. Time is precious. Consume every drop, especially the time you have with your families.

This Christmas we’re making memories. What will you do?

—

Originally published in “A Parent Is Born” on Medium.

Photo by Any Lane from Pexels