We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Families / We Are Dads!

We Are Dads!

'I started We Are Dads because, as a single father of four, I realized that no accolade I’d received was nearly as rewarding as fatherhood.'

by Leave a Comment

Eric Morse shares the creation story of his line of ‘new school’ apparel

I know what is meant by “man’s man.”

My father, a conservative son of the Deep South, was a Marine Corps veteran and high school football coach. As a high school and college athlete myself, I spent thousands of hours on football fields and in locker rooms in suburban Missouri and rural Indiana.

Sure, I’ve heard my share of off-color jokes and comments. But I was also fortunate to be taught those “old school” virtues of honor, respect, selflessness that provided the foundation of our more “modern” merits like inclusiveness, equality, and mutual support.

I suspect my story isn’t too different from yours. We all got here somehow. This website’s very name – The Good Men Project – evokes different, but fundamentally compatible and complementary, ideas in everyone who reads it.

I think we’re all on the same page, here.

The author, fighting the power at the 2020 Women’s March

I started We Are Dads because, as a single father of four, I realized that no accolade I’d received was nearly as rewarding as fatherhood. Being a dad is one hell of a mission, adventure, challenge, and accomplishment. It’s no job for wusses or weaklings or the faint of heart.

Dudes, I tell you now: there’s nobility in changing a diaper. There’s immeasurable joy in watching your older kid help his younger sister with an art project. And nothing in this world compares to the feeling when your 11 year-old son trots off to school, then suddenly stops and turns around to come back for a hug goodbye.

♦◊♦

And the point of We Are Dads is that strength is not incompatible with tenderness.

Our signature “Dads Against The Patriarchy” line of apparel came about because if there’s anything a dad understands innately, it’s that his daughters deserve respect, trust, opportunity, and equality.

The “Real Men Vote for Women” shirt was a direct response to the sexist assertion that “women can’t win an election.”

It’s sexist and demeaning – not just against women, but also against men. Good Men aren’t big, dumb, self-congratulatory oafs obsessed with consolidating outdated modes of power. Good Men – “real men” – are expansive, inclusive, working tirelessly (and, yes, boldly and heartily) to lift others up.

As I said at the beginning, I’ll bet we’re on the same page, here.

The modern “good man” is not so different from an old school one, and we sure as hell don’t need to hide it.


Photo Credit: Author

About Eric Morse

Eric Morse is a single father of four; an author, activist, and entrepreneur who once got caught between the moon and New York City. He can be reached at EricMorse.com or Etsy.com/shop/WeAreDads and followed at @elmorse wherever snarky comments are found.

