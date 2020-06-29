10 Creative Ways to Date Your Lover

Okay, so this pandemic has really made me think outside the box when it comes to dating…

I’ve realized that there’s SO MUCH MORE you can do outside of the fine dining dinner, or cinema date.

So, here are some creative date ideas that I’ve come up with, and that you can surprise your lover with too:

#1. Paint with them.

…and paint each other.

This is a favorite of mine.

Choose a theme for the painting. I’ve used this one before:

“If our love were a painting, how would it look?”

#2. Go for a walk by a haunted house…during the night.

…or you could go inside the house if you dare.

I don’t know about you, but I’m terrified of haunted houses.

So who better to go with than your lover.

Oh…that safe feeling I get whilst holding onto my man’s arm as I get a cold shiver down my spine…

#3. Recreate a fine dining experience at home.

Roses, candles, fairy lights…be as creative and romantic as you can be.

#4. Redesign your room together.

…and if you’re not living together, then you’ve got two design projects to work on!

#5. Play truth or dare.

…the 18+ version

Here’s a naughty list of questions to get you started:

Truth:

What’s your favorite sex position?

Have you ever had a threesome?

Have you ever read an erotic story?

Whisper to your partner’s ear what your sexual fantasy is.

Have you ever had sex in public?

Dare:

You’re both in an x-rated movie. The person who chose the dare must narrate the film.

Act out something you want to do to your partner…then actually do it.

Remove two pieces of clothing and keep them off until the end of the game.

Go to a separate room and send your partner a naked selfie.

Blindfold your partner and kiss them anywhere you like…

#6. Write a love letter to each other…whilst sipping on red wine.

Make a list of all the things you love about each other.

Write poetry.

Write down all that comes straight from the heart…

…with a little wine, to help pour it all out.

#7. Sing together.

Okay you both may need that wine again for this one…

#8. Bake and decorate cupcakes.

I know this is something kids do…BUT, I’ve done this with my boyfriend — and it’s super cute.

*licks cupcake icing off boyfriend’s finger*

…Just saying.

#9. Go for a late night skinnydip at the beach.

I love this.

Kissing in the water whilst embracing each other’s body…

#10. Do yoga at the park.

…and try the partner poses.

