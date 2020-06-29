10 Creative Ways to Date Your Lover

Okay, so this pandemic has really made me think outside the box when it comes to dating…
I’ve realized that there’s SO MUCH MORE you can do outside of the fine dining dinner, or cinema date.
So, here are some creative date ideas that I’ve come up with, and that you can surprise your lover with too:
#1. Paint with them.
This is a favorite of mine.
Choose a theme for the painting. I’ve used this one before:
“If our love were a painting, how would it look?”
#2. Go for a walk by a haunted house…during the night.
I don’t know about you, but I’m terrified of haunted houses.
So who better to go with than your lover.
#3. Recreate a fine dining experience at home.
#4. Redesign your room together.
#5. Play truth or dare.
Here’s a naughty list of questions to get you started:
Truth:
- What’s your favorite sex position?
- Have you ever had a threesome?
- Have you ever read an erotic story?
- Whisper to your partner’s ear what your sexual fantasy is.
- Have you ever had sex in public?
Dare:
- You’re both in an x-rated movie. The person who chose the dare must narrate the film.
- Act out something you want to do to your partner…then actually do it.
- Remove two pieces of clothing and keep them off until the end of the game.
- Go to a separate room and send your partner a naked selfie.
- Blindfold your partner and kiss them anywhere you like…
#6. Write a love letter to each other…whilst sipping on red wine.
Make a list of all the things you love about each other.
Write poetry.
Write down all that comes straight from the heart…
#7. Sing together.
#8. Bake and decorate cupcakes.
I know this is something kids do…BUT, I’ve done this with my boyfriend — and it’s super cute.
*licks cupcake icing off boyfriend’s finger*
…Just saying.
#9. Go for a late night skinnydip at the beach.
I love this.
#10. Do yoga at the park.
…and try the partner poses.
XOXO
