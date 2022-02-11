10 Practical Steps To Quash an Argument

Have you ever had an argument with your partner? If so, it’s likely that you’ve thought about how to forgive them and move on.

This article will show you practical ways to help your relationship heal after a disagreement or fight so that both of you can feel better and get back to normal.

“A relationship is like a house. When a light bulb burns out you do not go and buy a new house, you fix the light bulb.” – Bernajoy Vaal

…

1. Remember that nobody is perfect

This is probably the most crucial step to forgiving your partner, as it will help you remember that nobody is perfect and we all make mistakes.

If you can keep this in mind, then it will be much easier to forgive them for anything they may have done wrong during the argument.

Arguments happen because of a lack of communication or understanding between partners, so try and talk things out calmly instead of yelling or screaming at each other.

This way, both of you can get your points across without further damaging the relationship.

2. Put your pride aside and apologize for what you did wrong

This step is essential to repairing the relationship after an argument. If you were in the wrong, then apologize for your actions and try to make up for them.

This will show your partner that you are genuine about wanting to make things right, and it can help mend any broken fences between the two of you.

It’s also vital that you listen to what they have to say without interrupting or trying to defend yourself. Let them finish speaking so that they know you’re actually taking their thoughts and feelings into consideration.

3. Talk it out with them until you reach an understanding

If the argument was over something small, then it’s likely that a discussion will be all that’s needed to clear things up.

However, if the disagreement is more severe in nature, then both of you may need to talk it out for a while until an understanding is reached.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

During this time, try not to bring up any other arguments or disagreements that have happened in the past as they can further complicate things.

Just focus on the issue at hand and work towards finding a resolution so that you can move on from the whole thing.

It’s also vital that you don’t hold any grudges against your partner after resolving the argument. Harboring anger or resentment will only cause more problems down the road.

4. Focus on the solution, not the problem

Resolve the issue at hand, but make sure to keep future arguments from happening by not letting it escalate into a fight again.

Once both of you have come to an understanding, it’s essential that you resolve the issue so that it doesn’t happen again in the future.

This may mean agreeing to change your behavior, swallowing your pride, and admitting that you were wrong.

However, this doesn’t mean that the relationship is back to normal yet. It would be best if you still took time for things to heal before moving on ultimately.

Just be mindful not to bring up any old arguments or disagreements, as they can easily flare up and cause more damage.

5. Consider taking some time off

Take time apart from one another every once in a while so that both of you can enjoy things without feeling like somebody is always around them all the time (ex — go on a date night!)

This will help to remind you both why you’re together in the first place and can help to smooth things over after a fight.

6. Leave past arguments behind

Try not to bring up past arguments too much because it will just lead back down the same road that led to this argument in the first place.

Instead, try to focus on the future and what you can do next time to prevent things from escalating into another fight. This will help both of your memories not be tainted by negative experiences with one another in the past.

7. Focus on your why

Always remember why you fell in love with each other in the first place, those reasons should outweigh any petty disagreements.

It’s essential to keep your goals and dreams in mind when it feels like the fight might be too much for either of you.

Remind yourself why you fell in love with them (ex — their sense of humor) so that you can both see each other as more than just somebody who fights all the time.

8. Seek counseling if things don’t improve

If you’ve tried all of the steps listed above and your relationship still isn’t getting better, then it might be time to seek professional help.

A counselor can provide guidance on how to communicate with your partner effectively and can offer tools to help resolve any future arguments.

9. Understand that arguments are temporary

Everybody fights, it’s just part of being in a relationship and learning how to work through your problems together.

Try not to stress too much about the argument because it will only make things worse for both of you.

What matters most is how you handle yourself during an argument, so take stock of what worked and didn’t work throughout this experience with one another as a couple.

10. Try to put yourself in their shoes

Arguments can be really frustrating, but try to see things from your partner’s perspective.

This will help you understand their side of the argument and may even help you find a resolution that you both agree on.

“When you struggle with your partner, you are struggling with yourself. Every fault you see in them touches a denied weakness in yourself.” — Deepak Chopra

…

The Bottom Line

After reading through these steps, don’t forget why they’re all important: Because forgiveness can be challenging but necessary if we want our relationships to succeed.

Forgiving someone doesn’t mean forgetting or letting them get away with bad behavior; instead, forgiving someone means recognizing their mistake(s), accepting responsibility for your feelings surrounding the issue at hand, and moving on.

Once you’ve been able to recognize the wrongdoings of your partner as well as their efforts to try and make things right again, it will be easier for you both to move forward from this argument before it becomes a constant source of tension in your relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

This post was inspired by https://lifehacker.com

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***