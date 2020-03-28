Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 10 Questions to Change Your Marriage. Ask Allana

10 Questions to Change Your Marriage. Ask Allana

Take a moment, read through the questions, close your eyes, breathe, open them, and begin answering them, one by one.

by Leave a Comment

 

Is this meant to be? Should we stay together? What’s the point? Is divorce an option? So many ask me those questions and more – they want my years of experience to guide their hearts. The first thing we do is the following practice that I would like to share with you. Take a moment, read through the questions, close your eyes, breathe, open them, and begin answering them, one by one. If you find you are still lost, remember – I am only an email away.

  • Where am I judging myself as not good enough to make this work? Let that go.
  • Where am I judging him as not good enough to make this work? Let that go.
  • Where am I letting other people’s lives compare to mine? Let that go.
  • Where am I letting other people’s opinions of what’s wrong, influence me? Let that go.
  • Where am I forgetting to focus on what I do well as a wife? Focus on that.
  • Where am I forgetting to focus on what he’s doing well as a husband? Focus on that.
  • Where am I hanging onto the past, holding grudges, expecting the worse? Let that go.
  • Where am I unwilling to dream again, allow in what I really want to have? Open to that.
  • Where am I using my marriage problems as an excuse not to move forward in my life? Let that go.
  • What is one conversation I could have with him/her that would set us free? Have it.

Previously published on Allanapratt.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Allana Pratt

Intimacy Expert Allana Pratt is a global media personality who awakens open-hearted, unapologetic living after heartbreak. A Guest Expert on Huffington Post, People Magazine, Forbes, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and featured as an Icon of Influence, this Ivy League grad is the Author of 4 top-selling books, has interviewed Whoopi Goldberg, Alanis Morissette, and Dr. Bernie Seigel and hosts the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”. A certified coach, Allana was asked by Leeza Gibbons to coach her during Dancing with the Stars. With over 4.5 million viewers on YouTube, Allana is the go-to authority when struggling to trust again after heartbreak. She offers private coaching and retreats to support her male and female clients finding the relationships they deserve.

