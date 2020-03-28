10 Questions to Change Your Marriage. Ask Allana

Is this meant to be? Should we stay together? What’s the point? Is divorce an option? So many ask me those questions and more – they want my years of experience to guide their hearts. The first thing we do is the following practice that I would like to share with you. Take a moment, read through the questions, close your eyes, breathe, open them, and begin answering them, one by one. If you find you are still lost, remember – I am only an email away.

Where am I judging myself as not good enough to make this work? Let that go.

Where am I judging him as not good enough to make this work? Let that go.

Where am I letting other people’s lives compare to mine? Let that go.

Where am I letting other people’s opinions of what’s wrong, influence me? Let that go.

Where am I forgetting to focus on what I do well as a wife? Focus on that.

Where am I forgetting to focus on what he’s doing well as a husband? Focus on that.

Where am I hanging onto the past, holding grudges, expecting the worse? Let that go.

Where am I unwilling to dream again, allow in what I really want to have? Open to that.

Where am I using my marriage problems as an excuse not to move forward in my life? Let that go.

What is one conversation I could have with him/her that would set us free? Have it.

