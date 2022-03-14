10 Reasons You Ought To Start Learning the Guitar Now

Stress is an inherent feature of living. It often happens when we least need it, and can manifest in ways that have a variety of impacts on our daily life.

People look for ways to cope with stress and one of their favorites is playing a guitar. Making music is a creative outlet, a stress reliever, and a means of self-expression.

It’s also just plain fun, once you start to get the hang of it. There are other benefits to learning how to play the guitar that you might not be aware of, however.

Consider These Benefits:

1. Increases hand-eye coordination.

When you’re starting out, you’ll find your eyes have to veer up and down the fretboard between your hand that’s building chords and the one that strums and picks. Eventually, you’ll be able to keep your head up and away from the guitar.

This will improve your hand-eye coordination, as well as helping with other actions such as anticipating movements and reducing your reaction time.

2. Teaches discipline.

You have to do a lot of repetition when you’re first learning how to play the guitar. You have to spend time every day training your body and your mind to develop the skill.

Even if you’re taking lessons, you’ll have to practice on your own, which requires a certain level of self-discipline.

3. Helps with mindfulness.

Playing the guitar is a great tool for increasing your mindfulness. You have to be present while you play, which serves as a great stress reliever.

Many people in general use music to express emotion or communicate with others when they can’t find the right words to say what they think or feel. Playing music is another means of self-expression that helps you to do that.

4. Sharpens your concentration.

Playing the guitar demands a considerable amount of concentration. Over time, it will transform into muscle memory. But in the beginning, you have to focus extremely hard on the various elements of what it takes to play.

5. Builds confidence.

There’s something to be said about holding a guitar and playing a song all the way through in the way it builds your self-confidence. As you progress and become more skilled, you’ll notice even more general confidence in yourself as well as your ability to play in front of others.

6. Expands your community.

Once you feel confident enough to play the guitar in public, you may wish to start playing it with other people. If you may not know anyone in your immediate circle who plays a musical instrument, that’s an opportunity to find other individuals who do. This offers an opportunity to meet new folks and broaden your circle of acquaintances.

7. Fosters a new appreciation for music.

It’s one thing to listen to music and another to play it. As you start to learn the guitar and play along with some of your favorite music, you may notice the compositions are more intricate than they might once have sounded to you.

You’ll develop a new appreciation for the music you’ve known, since you’re now aware of how much work it takes not only to learn a particular instrument, but to compose a piece of fine music.

8. Improves multi-tasking skills.

Playing a guitar requires an individual to focus on many details at the same time. The player must concentrate on positioning and repositioning of the fingers, strumming, and timing all at once. This can translate well into other parts of your life by improving your brain’s ability to multi-task.

9. Creates a sense of accomplishment.

Few things appeal to us more than a sense of accomplishment. You don’t necessarily have to master the art of playing the guitar to feel accomplished.

The first song you learn to play all the way through will make you feel as if you’ve conquered a mountain.

10. Broadens your ability to play other instruments.

Once you learn how to play the guitar, you’ve opened the door to learning how to play similar instruments. Many stringed instruments such as the ukulele, bass, mandolin, or violin require the same sense of notes, strumming, timing, and rhythm.

Conclusion

Learning how to play the guitar might seem to pose a substantial challenge, but the benefits are substantial. Choose your first acoustic guitar with care, and be disciplined about practicing on it.

You’ll feel progressively more confident and accomplished as time passes, and develop skills that translate into many other parts of your life.

