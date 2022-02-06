10 Secrets for Unlocking a Charming Personality

Doyou want to have a better chance of dating someone who is your ideal match? Want to know how to unlock a charming personality? You don’t have to be born with it. It can be learned! All you need is the right advice and guidance, which is what this blog post aims to provide.

If you’re tired of being the boring wallflower at the party, here are ten secrets for unlocking a charming personality that will help you level up your dating skills. These are easy-to-apply strategies that can help improve your dating life and change the way other people perceive you. Let’s get started!

“The essential element in personal magnetism is a consuming sincerity — an overwhelming faith in the importance of the work that one has to do.” — Bruce Barton

1. Make an effort to get to know the person you’re planning to talk to.

This means taking an interest in their life, by listening when they talk and asking questions about them. The majority of people LOVE to talk about themselves, so if you can make the other person feel like you’re genuinely interested in what they have to say, they’ll be drawn to you.

What if you meet the person on the spot?

If it’s someone you’re meeting for the first time and doesn’t know much (or anything) about, start by asking basic questions such as “what do you do?” or “where are you from?”. If there seems to be some chemistry between both of you, push your conversation further with more personal questions.

For example, try asking them about what they like, their job, and so on. You can also ask interesting questions that will make them think or laugh. You want the other person to feel comfortable around you — this is a critical element in unlocking a charming personality.

2. Apply intense body language to attract them

One of the easiest ways to unlock a charming personality is by using your body language.

In simple terms, this means that you should act interested in what the other person is saying by nodding and making eye contact. It would help if you also smiled — but don’t overdo it, as it might come across as fake.

Another way to show interest is through touch. If the conversation allows for it, try touching the other person’s arm or hand lightly.

This will create a connection with them and make them feel more comfortable around you. However, be careful not to cross any personal boundaries — if they seem uncomfortable or awkward, don’t do it.

3. Focus on details that you could utilize for future occasions

When you find yourself talking to someone who you want to impress, focus on the little details that could be useful for future occasions.

For example, if your crush mentions something she likes and considers special for her, don’t forget to use that information next time you meet her.

You can mention what she told you and ask further questions about it, which will show her your interest in getting to know more about her as a person and make her feel extremely special. This brings me to my next point.

4. Listen, don’t just hear.

When you’re talking to someone, it’s vital that you actually listen to them and not just hear what they’re saying.

In order to do this, you need to be focused on the conversation and not let your mind wander off. This means keeping eye contact, nodding occasionally, and responding with comments or questions that are relevant to what the other person is saying.

People who practice mindfulness tend to be better listeners, and this can come in handy when you’re trying to unlock a charming personality.

5. Mirror their body language

When you’re trying to get someone to like you, mirroring their body language is a great way to do it.

This means that you should try and match the other person’s tone of voice, posture, and facial expressions. Not only will this make them feel more comfortable around you, but they’ll also think that you have similar interests and values.

Plus, it just makes the conversation flow better by building a special rapport between you two. This is why, when it comes to unlocking a charming personality, listening and mirroring are critical factors in getting someone to like you.

6. Find things in common to relate with them as much as possible.

When you find something in common with the person, you’re talking to, and it’s easy to relate with them and make a connection.

In order for this to work, you don’t have to share the same interests or opinions — as long as you can see where they’re coming from, that’s all that matters.

For example, if your date tells you about their passion for traveling, tell them about the time when you backpacked through Europe or how much you loved visiting new places. This will show that you’re interested in what they have to say and help build a rapport between both of you.

Additionally, finding things in common allows for more interesting conversations that go beyond small talk. So next time, try to ask the other person about themselves and see where the conversation takes you.

7. The Ben Franklin Effect

The Ben Franklin Effect is a psychological phenomenon that states that people tend to like someone more if they’ve done them a favor.

In other words, if you want to get someone to like you, do something for them, even if it’s as simple as holding the door open for them.

Not only will this make them feel appreciated, but they’ll subconsciously start associating positive feelings with you. And voila, the process of unlocking a charming personality begins.

Interestingly enough, research has also shown that people are more likely to reciprocate favors given to them than those which were received. So go ahead and do some good deeds for your date and see how much they appreciate it (I bet they will).

8. Give Compliments

People have a tendency to reciprocate the same behavior that they’ve been shown.

Therefore, if your date tells you about their passion for music and how they play in an orchestra or are taking classes at school, tell them how much you enjoy listening to classical music or playing instruments yourself.

This will make them feel good and help build rapport between both of you (which we already established as being one of the keys to unlocking a charming personality).

If possible, try complimenting something specific such as their outfit choice, hairstyle/color, or even perfume/cologne; it’ll show that not only did you pay attention, but you also took the time to get to know them.

Don’t use excessively.

Of course, you don’t want to overdo it since people can sense insincerity quite quickly (which is never a good thing).

So stick with simple compliments about their personality or achievements and see how much they appreciate your effort in trying to make them feel better.

Who is better suited for this?

As far as who should give the first compliment goes, research has shown that men are more likely than women when it comes down to initiating interactions like these.

However, if you’re not into making the first move (or prefer for someone else to do so), wait until they mention something positive about themselves before giving out your own compliments; this will show both confidence and self-awareness are attractive traits in both men and women.

9. Be Genuine

Being genuine is one of the best ways to unlock a charming personality. Therefore, when your date asks you about where you’re from, don’t give them an answer that’s generic and overly rehearsed because chances are they’ll be able to tell it’s not the truth.

Instead, try being honest by saying something like, “I’ve been living here for just over two years now.” By doing this, you show that you’re comfortable enough around them as well as giving out personal details without starting a full-on conversation about yourself (which can sometimes come off as creepy).

Plus, people tend to appreciate honesty so much more than anything else, especially if it comes with a bit of humor attached.

10. Please don’t quit on the first attempts.

Last but not least, remember that everyone is different, and you may have to try out a few things before finding what works for you. This may be the most crucial step of all if you want to unlock a charming personality in the people around you.

Don’t be discouraged if your date doesn’t seem to warm up to you as quickly as you’d like; it could simply mean that they need more time or that some of the tips mentioned in this blog post need a bit more work.

The key takeaway here is to never give up on yourself and continue practicing the skills needed to unlock a charming personality. It’ll definitely pay off in the long run.

“Charisma will sustain a relationship only in the way that strong coffee first thing in the morning will sustain a career.” — Elliot Perlman

Final Thoughts

So there you have it, top ten secrets for unlocking a charming personality! I hope these tips will help make your dating experience (and life in general) a little bit easier.

Now that you know some of the secrets behind unlocking a charming personality, it’s time to put them into action. So go out there and start impressing your date with your wit, humor, and intelligence. And most importantly, have fun while doing it.

