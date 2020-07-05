10 Secrets Your Girlfriend Wished You Knew

I love pretending to be a cool cat that isn’t swayed by the charm of a man.

Though secretly… I’m a sucker for all the sweet things he does.

So coming from my first-hand girlfriend experiences — here are the top 10 things that your girlfriend secretly ADORES about you…

#1. Hugging her from behind makes her feel safe

Oh, I just absolutely love it when we’re on a date, and it ends with a romantic walk by the water.

Then we stop for a moment to enjoy the view.

Only to have my boyfriend embrace me from behind…

And OMG at that very moment…the time comes to a complete stop.

I can feel his masculine body embracing mine…

And suddenly… I am in the safest place in the world.

*melts*

#2. Running your fingers through her hair drives her wild

I don’t normally like people touching my face or hair…

So when my boyfriend decides to break that barrier and run his husky hands all through my hair — boy, does it send a WILD shiver down my spine.

#3. She loves forehead kisses

“I’ll come between anything that tries to hurt you”

Is EXACTLY how I feel when he plants a kiss on my forehead.

The feeling of being adored, protected, loved, and cared for…

Comes in the form of one forehead kiss.

#4. She wants you to protect her

Okay, so I know that there aren’t swarms of men ready to attack me whilst I’m walking down the street at night…

BUT, I love knowing that if there were — my boyfriend would be ready to fight them away.

I mean, it’s pretty damn sexy when he protects me against someone who doesn’t have my best interest at heart.

As much as I love to speak for myself, I’m not complaining about my man standing up for me every once in a while…

Who doesn’t love a knight in shining armor?

#5. When you maintain eye contact, she gets lost in your eyes

OH MY…That confident look in his eyes.

As he talks to me, he doesn’t look away.

I’m nodding my head, trying my hardest to listen to every detail…

But seriously, I can’t help but get lost in his magnetic vibe.

#6. She adores you when you’re vulnerable

Let’s face it, both men and women feel things.

Whether it’s through a drunk text, or a spontaneous moment whilst watching a romantic film…

It’s those moments when my boyfriend has gone against ALL of society’s pressures of what it means to be masculine — and pours his heart out…

I am here for you babe. Let it ALL out.

Oh the sweetness of genuine, deep feelings, melts my heart.

#7. When you hold a child or a cute animal, she’s picturing you as her future baby daddy

There is nothing sexier than an attractive man holding a baby.

It’s so intriguing watching a small human be protected in the arms of the man you love.

And whenever my boyfriend stops to adore the cute dog that is walking down the street — that huge smile that he slaps on his face to get the dog’s attention…

OMG… at that moment, I can picture him fathering our future babies.

#8. You smell the sexiest when you’ve just come home from the gym

Okay so pheromones are a real thing.

Sure, his cologne has a great scent.

But… OMG, the way he smells after breaking up a sweat…

You can’t buy that on a store shelf.

#9. She adores when you have manners

Okay, so, chivalry ISN’T dead.

I’m all about equality, but I’m not complaining if my boyfriend wants to open the door for me — I mean, that’s his thing.

Being a gentleman is his style. It’s his way of showing love and respect towards me.

I especially LOVE when he thanks me for every little thing I do for him…

It makes me feel so damn appreciated and loved.

#10. Your ability to fix things is a turn on

I mean, look, if I were to sit with an Ikea instruction guide all day, I might eventually figure out how to put my new bed together…

But I kind of like it when my boyfriend takes charge of the situation.

Especially when a pipe bursts in the kitchen, and there’s water running from all ends — and he comes charging in wanting to save the day…

With his shirt off…

*takes out popcorn*

Just saying.

Xoxo

—

