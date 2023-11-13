10 Things People Should Ignore After Graduating From College

By Claire Conway

Graduating from college is a significant milestone that marks the beginning of a new chapter in life. With it comes an influx of advice from various sources, including family, friends, and acquaintances. While some advice may be beneficial, not all of it is good, and following the wrong advice can have long-term consequences. Unfortunately, many people continue to give terrible advice to college graduates that can hinder their success.

1. “Just Follow Your Passion”

Following your passion is a common piece of advice that people often give to college graduates. While pursuing one’s passion is ideal, it may not always be feasible. Not everyone can turn their passion into a viable career, and not everyone knows what their passion is right after graduation. It’s important to explore different options and interests before settling on a career path.

2. “Take Any Job You Can Get”

This advice may seem practical, especially for graduates who are struggling to find a job. However, taking any job just for the sake of having a job can have negative consequences. It may lead to job dissatisfaction, and burnout, and even hinder career progression. It’s important to consider job opportunities that align with one’s interests and career goals.

3. “Focus on Making Money”

While it’s important to be financially stable, solely focusing on making money may not lead to long-term career satisfaction. Money should not be the only driving factor in one’s career choices. Instead, graduates should focus on finding a career that aligns with their interests and values, which will ultimately lead to greater job satisfaction and success.

4. “It’s Never Too Early to Settle Down”

This advice may come from well-meaning family members who are eager for their child to start a family. However, settling down right after graduation may not be the best decision for everyone. It’s important to take the time to explore different career paths, travel, and develop personal interests before settling down. Rushing into marriage or starting a family without proper consideration can lead to long-term regret.

5. “Your Degree Guarantees a Job”

While having a college degree is certainly beneficial, it does not guarantee a job. The job market is competitive, and many graduates may struggle to find employment in their desired fields. It’s important to have realistic expectations and be prepared to put in the effort to secure a job. Graduates should network, gain experience through internships or volunteer work, and develop skills that are relevant to their desired field.

6. “Don’t Negotiate Your Salary”

Some people believe that accepting the first salary offer is the norm. However, this is not always the case. Graduates should do their research and negotiate their salary based on their experience, qualifications, and market rates. Accepting a lower salary may lead to resentment and dissatisfaction down the line.

7. “You Need to Have Everything Figured Out”

Graduation is not the end of your journey; it’s just the beginning. It’s okay not to have everything figured out right away. Many successful people have taken different paths and ended up in unexpected careers. Graduates should embrace the journey and be open to new opportunities.

8. “Your First Job Will Determine Your Entire Career”

While the first job after graduation is important, it does not define your entire career. Graduates should view their first job as an opportunity to gain experience, develop skills, and explore different career paths. It’s okay to change careers or take a different direction later on.

9. “Don’t Take a Gap Year”

Gap years can provide valuable experiences and opportunities for personal growth. It’s important to take time off to travel, volunteer, or explore different interests before jumping into a career. A gap year can also help clarify career goals and interests.

10. “Don’t Take Risks”

Playing it safe can be comfortable, but it can also be limiting. Graduates should take calculated risks to achieve their career goals. Taking risks can lead to new opportunities, growth, and learning experiences. It’s important to weigh the pros and cons before making any decisions, but don’t be afraid to take a chance.

