100 First Date Questions That Get You a Second Date

First dates are always a little bit nerve-wracking. You want to make a good impression, but you also don’t want to say something that will scare your date away.

If you’re struggling to come up with topics of conversation, don’t worry. We’ve put together a list of 100 first date questions that will help get the conversation started.

By asking questions about your date’s interests and hobbies, you can learn more about them and find common ground. And by asking thought-provoking questions, you can show your date that you’re interested in who they are as a person.

So whether you’re looking for funny first date questions or deep conversation starters, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re meeting someone online or in person, be sure to ask these questions! And who knows? You might just snag a second date.

1. What brings you joy?

2. What are your passions?

3. Who are your role models?

4. How do you spend your free time?

5. What are your favorite books, movies, or TV shows?

6. What foods do you like (or dislike)?

7. How would you describe your ideal partner?

8. What do you think makes a successful relationship?

9. What are some things you’re looking for in a relationship?

10. What are your thoughts on love and relationships?

11. Do you believe in soul mates?

12. Have you ever been in love?

13. How would you define love?

14. What are your thoughts on sex and relationships?

15. What’s your biggest fear and why?

16. Do you have any siblings and if so, how many?

17. Do you have any pets and if so, what kind of pets do you have?

18. Are you a morning person or a night person?

19. How do you usually spend your weekends?

20. What are you doing tomorrow?

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

21. What do you do for work or what’s your profession?

22. What are some of your hobbies?

23. Do you have any piercings or tattoos?

24. Do you like to cook? If so, what’s your favorite dish to make at home?

25. Do you like to travel? If so, where is your favorite place to go?

26. What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done?

27. What’s the most interesting thing about you that not many people know?

28. Do you have any allergies or dietary restrictions we should be aware of?

29. Are you a social drinker or do you abstain from alcohol altogether?

30. What is your favorite type of food?

31. Do you like to dance?

32. How do you feel about going to the movies?

33. How do you feel about trying out new things?

34. What are some of your favorite places to go on dates?

35. What are some of your favorite ways to spend a weekend?

36. How do you feel about PDA (public displays of affection)?

37. Do you believe in love at first sight?

38. What are some things you’re looking for in a partner?

39. What’s your favorite kind of relationship?

40. What is the best thing about being in a relationship?

41. How do you feel about online dating?

42. Have you ever tried online dating?

43. What are your thoughts on open relationships?

44. Do you think that opposites attract?

45. What are some of your favorite date ideas?

46. How do you feel about getting married one day?

47. What does commitment mean to you?

48. What are some things you’d want your future partner to be okay with you doing?

49. Do you think that relationships are hard work?

50. Do you think that love is worth fighting for?

Photo by Abdul Gani M on Unsplash

51. What do you think about soulmates?

52. How important do you believe communication is in a relationship?

53. What are your thoughts on trust?

54. What do you think about cheating?

55. Do you think that relationships are all give and take?

56. Do you think that there are any benefits to being single?

57. What is your favorite romantic movie and why?

58. What are some of your favorite love songs and why?

59. If you could have one wish, what would it be?

60. What do you think about love?

61. Do you have any advice for singles who are looking for love?

62. Do you have any other comments or advice for couples who are in a relationship?

63. What made you want to go on this date?

65. Would you rather spend a night with your partner or go out in a large group?

66. What’s one of your favorite childhood memories?

67. What’s something your partner does that you really appreciate?

68. What are your thoughts on blind dates?

72. What’s the worst thing about being in a relationship?

74. What do you think is the key to a successful relationship?

75. Do you think that relationships are hard work? Why or why not?

76. If you could change one thing about your partner, what would it be?

78. What are some of your biggest annoyances about your partner?

78. If you could describe your ideal partner in one word, what would it be?

79. Who pays for dates?

80. Do you think that there should be any rules in a relationship? What are they?

Photo by Luiz Felipe on Unsplash

81. What do you think about Groundhog Day syndrome in relationships?

82. What is your favorite romantic comedy and why?

83. If you could have one date with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

84. What are some of your deal breakers when you’re looking for a relationship?

85. What are some of your thoughts on love?

89. Is there anything that you would change about your partner?

90. What are some of your thoughts on relationships?

91. Do you think that love is worth fighting for? Why or why not?

93. What do you think the key to a successful relationship is?

94. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received when it comes to relationships?

95. What do you think about communication in a relationship?

97. Is jealousy a deal-breaker for you in a relationship?

98. How important do you believe honesty is in a relationship?

99. What are some things that you would want your partner to be okay with you doing, even if they aren’t your favorite things?

100. What do you think about sacrificing for your partner?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***