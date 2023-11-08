11 Things You Can Do to Make Your Wife Feel Loved

It’s never too late.

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott

In any marriage, making your wife feel loved and cherished is essential for a strong and enduring bond.

These 11 actions, backed by personal experiences and a relevant quote, will help you create a deeper connection and make your wife feel truly cherished.

1. Show Appreciation Daily

A simple “thank you” can go a long way. Express your gratitude for the things she does, whether it’s making a delicious meal or supporting your dreams. A little appreciation can make her feel valued.

Actionable Advice: Start your day by expressing appreciation for something she does. It can be as small as making the morning coffee or more significant, like her unwavering support.

2. Listen Actively

Personal Experience: I’ve learned that active listening is one of the most powerful ways to connect with your partner. When she talks, give her your full attention, put away distractions, and make eye contact. Show her that what she says matters to you.

Actionable Advice: When she shares something with you, ask questions, offer empathetic responses, and show genuine interest in her thoughts and feelings.

3. Surprise Her Regularly

Spontaneous surprises can be incredibly romantic. Leave a sweet note, plan a surprise date night, or bring home her favorite dessert without a special occasion. These unexpected gestures show your love.

Actionable Advice: Plan a surprise every few weeks. It could be a spontaneous picnic, a bouquet of flowers, or a handwritten love letter.

4. Prioritize Quality Time

Spending quality time together is essential for maintaining emotional closeness. Carve out moments for meaningful conversations, shared hobbies, or simply cuddling on the couch.

Actionable Advice: Set aside designated quality time, such as a weekly date night or a cozy weekend morning spent together.

5. Acts of Service

Personal Experience: One of the ways I’ve made my wife feel loved is by taking care of chores when she’s had a hectic day. Simple acts like making dinner or doing the laundry can be deeply appreciated.

Offering to help with household tasks or chores, especially when she’s overwhelmed, can make her feel supported and loved.

Actionable Advice: Identify times when she could use a hand, whether it’s cooking dinner, taking care of the kids, or tackling household chores.

6. Thoughtful Gifts

Surprise her with thoughtful gifts that show you pay attention to her likes and dislikes. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, just something that reflects her personality or interests.

Actionable Advice: Keep a list of things she mentions wanting or things she admires. Use it as a reference when picking out thoughtful gifts.

7. Affectionate Physical Touch

A loving touch can convey emotions more profoundly than words. Show your affection through hugs, kisses, holding hands, and cuddling.

Actionable Advice: Make physical affection a part of your daily routine. Simple gestures like a hug when you return home or holding hands while watching TV can bring you closer.

8. Plan Adventures Together

Personal Experience: Traveling with my wife has created some of the most cherished memories in our relationship. Exploring new places and experiencing new adventures together can deepen your bond.

Plan exciting adventures or weekend getaways together. Exploring new places, whether near or far, can create lasting memories and strengthen your connection.

Actionable Advice: Plan regular adventures, whether it’s a day trip, a hike, or a vacation. These shared experiences can bring you closer.

9. Celebrate Her Achievements

Recognize and celebrate her achievements, no matter how big or small. Offer your praise, show pride in her accomplishments, and encourage her in her endeavors.

Actionable Advice: Make a point to acknowledge her achievements and express your admiration for her hard work and dedication.

10. Be Patient and Understanding

In challenging times, practice patience and understanding. Avoid being quick to criticize or judge. Instead, listen to her perspective and be empathetic.

Actionable Advice: When conflicts arise, take a step back, and consider her point of view. Approach disagreements with a willingness to understand and find common ground.

11. Learn Her Love Language

Personal Experience: Understanding my wife’s love language has been a game-changer in our relationship. Each person has a unique love language, and identifying hers can help you connect on a deeper level.

Discover her love language — whether it’s acts of service, words of affirmation, physical touch, quality time, or receiving gifts. Tailor your expressions of love to match her preferences.

Actionable Advice: Have an open conversation about love languages and learn what resonates most with her. Then, make a conscious effort to express your love in a way that speaks to her heart.

…

Incorporating these actions into your daily life can significantly enhance the connection between you and your wife.

By showing love and appreciation consistently, you’ll create a relationship built on trust, understanding, and unwavering affection.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash