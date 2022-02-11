Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / 12 Growth Moments People Often Miss

12 Growth Moments People Often Miss

One of the hardest parts of growth is casting off.

by Leave a Comment

 

Bluebirds sit on nearby branches dangling bugs in their beaks to tempt hungry adolescents to fly.

Flight is motivated more by hunger than passion.

Discomfort drives growth.

12 growth moments people often miss:

#1. An old relationship is disintegrating. It might be a job, a friend, or a mentor.

#2. A new relationship is emerging. Someone unexpected reached out to you. Open the door and let them in. They might have an ulterior motive, but what if they don’t?

One of the most important factors of growth is inviting new people in.

#3. You feel a need to get away. Go ahead. Your brain processes new ideas when you’re having fun.

The desire to avoid suggests there is something to avoid.

#4. You notice how the opinion of others has too much influence in your life.

#5. You realize that others need to do some of the things you’re doing.

One of the hardest parts of growth is casting off.

#6. Past accomplishments aren’t as grand as they once seemed.

You’re wondering if this is all there is.

#7. The feeling that you have something important to contribute is making old routines unsatisfying.

#8. Contentment is going down. Dissatisfaction is rising.

Rising discontent doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to change jobs. It might be time to find new ways of doing your current job.

#9. Purpose and meaning are becoming more important than achievement.

You lose yourself in the pursuit of achievement and find yourself in the quest for meaningful contribution.

#10. Being with people who love you means more than ever.

Growth needs nurture.

#11. Being with people who outshine you is fascinating not intimidating.

#12. The journey is a little more satisfying than reaching the next goal.

Bonus: You have a lousy boss.

Which of the above ideas seem most useful to you today?

What might you add to this list of ways to notice growth moments?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

