We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

12 Subtle Differences Between a Good Partner and a Great One

It’s in the little things.

Great partners are rare.

Most of us settle for the good ones.

It’s only when you meet someone with a higher emotional intelligence that you realize what you’ve been missing out on.

Great partners love you quietly while making your life the greatest party you’ve ever attended.

A good partner supports you the best way they know.

A great partner supports you the way that suits you best.

A good partner pays attention when you speak.

A great partner pays attention even when you don’t speak.

A good partner forgives you for your mistakes.

A great partner loves you in spite of your mistakes.

A good partner gives as much as she takes.

A great partner doesn’t keep score.

A good partner makes you laugh.

A great partner laughs with you.

A good partner admits when she is wrong.

A great partner learns from her mistakes.

A good partner is honest with you.

A great partner is honest with you and with herself.

A good partner is vulnerable with you.

A great partner is vulnerable with you and respects your vulnerability.

A good partner shows physical affection.

A great partner shows physical affection even with other people around.

A good partner feels a little jealous sometimes.

A great partner trust in what you have together.

A good partner communicates openly.

A great partner communicates openly, even when she’s scared.

A good partner makes you her priority.

A great partner makes herself a priority because she knows she will become the best version of herself and will be able to love you better.

Life flows, relationships change, people grow. A good partner can become a great one. A great partner can have bad days. Love is a constant work on a fine balance only possible with two equal sides.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

