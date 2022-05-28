12 Subtle Differences Between a Good Partner and a Great One

Great partners are rare.
Most of us settle for the good ones.
It’s only when you meet someone with a higher emotional intelligence that you realize what you’ve been missing out on.
Great partners love you quietly while making your life the greatest party you’ve ever attended.
…
A good partner supports you the best way they know.
A great partner supports you the way that suits you best.
…
A good partner pays attention when you speak.
A great partner pays attention even when you don’t speak.
…
A good partner forgives you for your mistakes.
A great partner loves you in spite of your mistakes.
…
A good partner gives as much as she takes.
A great partner doesn’t keep score.
…
A good partner makes you laugh.
A great partner laughs with you.
…
A good partner admits when she is wrong.
A great partner learns from her mistakes.
…
A good partner is honest with you.
A great partner is honest with you and with herself.
…
A good partner is vulnerable with you.
A great partner is vulnerable with you and respects your vulnerability.
…
A good partner shows physical affection.
A great partner shows physical affection even with other people around.
…
A good partner feels a little jealous sometimes.
A great partner trust in what you have together.
…
A good partner communicates openly.
A great partner communicates openly, even when she’s scared.
…
A good partner makes you her priority.
A great partner makes herself a priority because she knows she will become the best version of herself and will be able to love you better.
…
Life flows, relationships change, people grow. A good partner can become a great one. A great partner can have bad days. Love is a constant work on a fine balance only possible with two equal sides.
This post was previously published on medium.com.
