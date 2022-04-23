13 Dangerous Habits That Could Sabotage & End a Relationship

Relationships are quite challenging to maintain. They need a significant amount of effort and dedication to maintain. However, we might nevertheless make an error that would jeopardize our connection.

This blog post will discuss 12 dangerous habits that could ruin your relationship. If you’re in a relationship and want to make sure you don’t do any of these things, read on!

“It is easier to prevent bad habits than to break them.” — Benjamin Franklin

1. Taking each other for granted

One of the most common relationship problems is taking your partner for granted. This can happen when you get too comfortable in the relationship and stop doing things to make them feel loved and appreciated.

As a result, it can lead to feelings of boredom, resentment, and even anger. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to take your partner for granted. It’s critical to ensure that you’re constantly doing things to make your significant other feel important.

This could include preparing their favorite meal, buying them a gift, or telling them how much you adore them. It’s also crucial to demonstrate your gratitude by offering services they didn’t plan for, such as taking out the garbage or filling up their car with petrol.

2. Withholding love & affection as a way of punishing your partner.

One of the most common and destructive relationship habits is withholding love and affection to punish your partner. This can take many forms, from stonewalling and giving silent treatment to being critical and judgmental.

Not only is this incredibly hurtful to your partner, but it also creates an unhealthy dynamic in which one person has all the power and control. If you’re feeling angry or resentful towards your partner, try to communicate openly about what’s bothering you instead of emotional blackmail.

3. Not being present in the moment.

It’s easy to get caught up in our own lives and thoughts and forget to be present at the moment with our partner. But this habit can be quite harmful to a relationship.

When we’re not present, our partner can feel like we’re not interested in them or what they have to say. This can lead to feelings of insecurity, loneliness, and even resentment. Being present is an integral part of any relationship, so make sure to practice it as often as possible.

If you want to avoid this habit, put your phone away when you’re with your partner and really focus on them. Listen to what they have to say and engage in conversation. This will show them that you care about them and are interested in what they have to say.

4. Avoiding change.

Change is inevitable, but it can be tough to deal with. If you’re not embracing change together, one or both of you will likely feel left behind. This can lead to feelings of insecurity, anxiety, and even depression.

Change can be difficult, but it’s often more accessible when you have someone by your side. Instead of resisting change, make sure to embrace it together. This doesn’t mean that you have to like all the changes that happen, but it does mean that you should face them together as a team.

5. Not making time for your partner.

One of the most usual complaints in relationships is that one person feels neglected or unimportant. If you’re not making time for your partner, they likely feel like they’re not a priority in your life. This can lead to feelings of resentment and even anger.

It’s vital that you prioritize your relationship in your daily life. This might be anything from planned date nights to simply spending quality time together every day. Make it a point to set aside time for your partner in order to break this habit.

If you find that you don’t have enough time for your partner, try to cut back on some of the other commitments in your life. This will show them that they are essential to you and that you’re willing to make sacrifices for the relationship.

6. Judging your partner instead of accepting them for who they are

Judging your partner instead of accepting them for who they are is a dangerous habit that could potentially sabotage your relationship. When you judge your partner, it can make them feel like you’re not accepting them for who they are.

This can lead to feelings of insecurity, inadequacy, and even resentment. In order to avoid this habit, make sure to accept your partner for who they are. Doing this will show your partner that you love and accept them for who they are, which is an integral part of any relationship.

This doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything they do or like everything about them, but it does mean that you should be respectful of their opinions and choices.

“A change in bad habits leads to a change in life.”— Jenny Craig

7. Not being supportive of each other.

A relationship is a team effort, which means that you should be supportive of each other. This includes both the good and the bad. If you’re not being supportive of your partner, it’s likely that they feel like they’re doing everything alone. This can lead to feelings of resentment and even anger.

Show your love for them and encourage them to reach their goals. It’s also crucial to support them when they succeed. Make time for your spouse, even if it means sacrificing something else. This might include assisting with chores or simply being a shoulder to cry on. It’s also critical to congratulate them on their achievements and let them know how proud you are of them.

8. Negativity

It’s important not to dwell on the negative aspects of your relationship at all. It’s a bad habit that may destroy your connection. Focusing on the negative might make your partner feel as though you aren’t pleased with them or the partnership. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, and even depression.

In order to avoid this habit, make sure to focus on the positive aspects of your relationship. This doesn’t mean you have to ignore the negative things, but it does mean that you should try to see the good in your partner and the relationship. Doing this will help you appreciate what you have and keep things in perspective when times are tough.

9. Not being grateful for each other.

It’s important to remember that relationships take work and effort from both sides. If you’re not being grateful for your partner, they likely feel unappreciated. This can lead to feelings of insecurity, anxiety, and even depression.

Keep in mind that it’s essential to thank your partner for everything they do, both big and little. This includes things like cooking dinner, taking out the trash, or simply being there for you. It’s also critical to tell them how grateful you are to have them in your life by telling them how fortunate you are to have them in yours.

10. Not communicating openly and honestly with your partner.

One of the essential things in any relationship is communication. If you’re not communicating openly and honestly with your partner, there will likely be problems in the relationship. This can lead to a lack of trust, resentment, and even anger.

Make sure that you’re constantly communicating with your partner about what’s going on in your life. This includes both the good and the bad. It’s also important to be open about your feelings and needs. If you’re feeling upset or frustrated, make sure to tell your partner instead of bottling it up inside.

Good communication is essential for any healthy relationship. If you’re not sure how to communicate effectively with your partner, plenty of resources are available to help you.

11. Trying to change your partner instead of loving them for who they are

Another dangerous habit that might jeopardize your relationship is attempting to modify your partner instead of loving them for who they are. This might cause feelings of inadequacy, insecurity, and even hatred. When you try to change someone, it seldom works and can even make the person feel inadequate.

Instead of trying to change your partner, make sure to love them for who they are. Accept their flaws and all. This doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything they do or like everything about them, but it does mean that you should be respectful of their opinions and choices.

12. Assuming you know what your partner is thinking or feeling

Assuming that you know what your partner is thinking or feeling is a dangerous habit that could sabotage your relationship. Just because you’re in a relationship with someone doesn’t mean you can read their mind. If you want to know what your partner is thinking or feeling, ask them politely.

Don’t assume that you know. This habit can lead to all sorts of problems, like miscommunication, hurt feelings, and even resentment. If you want to avoid this, make sure to communicate with your partner openly and honestly. Doing this will help ensure that both of you are on the same page, preventing misunderstandings and conflict.

13. Not having fun together.

One of the best parts of being in a relationship is having fun with your partner. If you’re not having fun together, the relationship is likely in trouble. This can lead to boredom, resentment, and even anger.

It’s also critical to schedule time for things you both like. This may range from trekking to playing video games. It’s also vital to try new things together so that you can see what life is like as a couple. If you’re not sure what to do, there are numerous options online or at your local library.

“Correcting bad habits cannot be done by forbidding or punishment.” — Robert Baden-Powell

The Bottom Line

Hopefully, you can keep your relationship healthy and happy by avoiding these dangerous habits. Remember that every relationship is different and what works for one couple might not work for another.

The most important thing is to be aware of the things that might sabotage your relationship and to make an effort to avoid them. With some hard work and commitment, you can make sure that your relationship lasts a lifetime. Thanks for reading!

