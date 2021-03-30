Get Daily Email
14 Happiness Quotes To Brighten Your Day

14 Happiness Quotes To Brighten Your Day

Our tastes, personalities, circumstances, and experiences all influence our level of happiness.

by Leave a Comment

 

Happiness can mean different things to different people. Our tastes, personalities, circumstances, and experiences all influence our level of happiness. Therefore, it is important to find things and people that bring you excitement and fulfillment. By surrounding yourself with people who love and support you, and by partaking in activities that lift you up, you are more likely to find happiness.

With winter in full force, it is common for many people to experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) which can include feelings of sadness, low energy, tiredness, and depression. Therefore, during this time of year, it is important to pay attention to your feelings and emotions. So, to help inspire happiness, I have put together a list of quotes that will hopefully encourage you to find something in each day that brings a smile to your face (or the face of others!)

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

“You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.”

― Albert Camus

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”

― John Lennon

“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.”

― Tom Bodett

“The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it’s all that matters.”

― Audrey Hepburn

“Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely.”

― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.”

― Marcel Proust

“Don’t waste your time in anger, regrets, worries, and grudges. Life is too short to be unhappy.”

― Roy T. Bennett

“Learn to value yourself, which means: fight for your happiness.”

― Ayn Rand

“I’d far rather be happy than right any day.”

― Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

“The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.”

― Mark Twain

“Do not set aside your happiness. Do not wait to be happy in the future. The best time to be happy is always now.”

― Roy T. Bennett

“Children are happy because they don’t have a file in their minds called “All the Things That Could Go Wrong.”

― Marianne Williamson

“The power of finding beauty in the humblest things makes home happy and life lovely.”

― Louisa May Alcott

Do you have a favourite quote that makes you happy?

This post was previously published on DrAllenLycka.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

