15 Signs That Might Put an End to a Relationship

Relationships are often difficult. This is true whether the relationship is with a partner, family member, or friend.

There will be challenges that you face together, and there will be times when one person in the relationship wants to end things. What should you do if your partner tells you they want to break up?

Sometimes it can feel like a relief, but other times it feels scary and confusing. In this blog post, we’ll give 15 signs that a relationship has run its course so that you have some idea of what’s going on.

“We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence.”

— Cornel West

1. You don’t feel like talking about important topics with your partner anymore

Relationships are based on communication. If you’re not talking to your partner about important things, it could be a sign that the relationship has run its course.

If this is happening in your relationship, one of two things may have happened: either there’s no more love between the both of you, or neither person wants to make an effort anymore because they don’t think it will work out anyway.

2. Your partner seems uninterested in intimacy

It’s okay not to be having sex all the time, but if your partner has completely stopped initiating intimacy with you or responding well when you do it, then that could mean they’re losing interest.

Intimacy is about more than just physical touch and release; there should also be a solid emotional connection behind all of it. If this isn’t happening in your relationship anymore, talk with your partner and see what can change so that you can feel close again.

3. You find yourself avoiding spending time together

If you find yourself subconsciously trying to come up with excuses not to spend time with your partner, that’s a sign that things are starting to go downhill.

Spending time together is crucial in any relationship; it’s how you get to know each other and build memories. If you’re finding reasons to avoid being around your partner, then there may be some underlying issues that need to be addressed.

4. There’s no connection between you anymore

If you feel that there is absolutely no connection between the two of you anymore, then it may be time to move on.

This lack of connection could mean different things — perhaps neither party is willing/able to provide emotional support when needed, or each person thinks differently about life goals, etc.

A relationship requires a lot of effort from both people involved in order for it to work out. If one person isn’t putting in this effort or doesn’t even want to try, then they don’t deserve your efforts either.

5. One or both partners has stopped caring about their appearance for the other person

If you used to be super attentive to your partner’s needs and wants when it came to appearance but have since stopped, that could mean you’ve lost interest.

It’s not a bad thing to stop trying so hard once you’re comfortable in a relationship, but if one or both partners has completely given up, then there may be some trouble ahead. This is especially true if the person who has stopped caring was always the more invested partner.

If this is happening in your relationship, talk with your partner about why things have changed and see if there’s anything that can be done to get back on track.

6. You can’t seem to find anything positive to say about your partner anymore

If you can’t think of a single positive thing to say about your partner, then it could be time to move on.

Sure, people have flaws, but if things are severe between the two of you and this is all you can come up with, that should tell you something.

Nobody wants to hear negativity from their significant other; that’s not how relationships work out best in the long run.

7. You feel like constantly arguing

You feel like constantly picking fights with each other over minor issues instead of trying to fix anything first.

Fighting is a normal part of any relationship, but if it’s happening all the time, then that means there are some underlying issues that have yet to be resolved.

These unresolved issues can cause more significant problems down the road and will only continue to damage your relationship further. Address these issues head-on, with maturity and an open mind, for the sake of your relationship.

If you or your partner feels like constantly fighting, try taking a step back from each other emotionally and see if that helps clear things up. Sometimes we need some distance in order to see things more objectively.

8. One or both of you has stopped trusting the other

If you’ve stopped trusting your partner, it’s likely because there have been some trust issues in the past that haven’t been resolved.

Trust is a critical component in any relationship — without it, things will quickly fall apart. If you’re having doubts about your partner, talk to them about it. See if they’re willing to work on rebuilding the trust between the two of you.

9. You’re not attracted to your partner anymore

Physical attraction is a massive part of any relationship, and if it’s gone, then that’s a significant problem.

It could be that you’ve grown apart physically, or maybe you don’t find your partner as attractive as you once did. This can be difficult to deal with, but it’s essential to confront the issue head-on.

10. One or both of you has stopped trying

If one or both partners has stopped trying, then it’s likely because things have become too routine or mundane.

This is especially true if the relationship used to be full of excitement and now feels like a drag. It’s hard to keep putting in effort when things feel so stagnant — but it’s important to try.

11. You do not respect each other

Respect is another critical component in any relationship, and if it’s gone, then the relationship is likely over.

If you don’t respect your partner, that’s a significant sign that things are not going well. It could be that you no longer find them admirable, or perhaps their actions have caused you to lose all respect for them.

Whatever the reason may be, if respect has vanished, then the end is near. Talk with your partner about how you’re feeling and see if there’s anything that can be done to regain some of that lost respect.

12. You feel more alone than ever before

If you feel more alone in your relationship than ever before, it’s likely because you’re not getting the support you need from your partner.

We all need someone to lean on sometimes, and if we’re not getting that from our significant other, then we’ll start to feel isolated and alone. This is a major problem and should be addressed as soon as possible.

13. One or both of you has started cheating

Cheating is never okay — no matter what the circumstance may be.

If one or both partners have begun cheating on each other, then it’s clear that things are beyond repair.

The trust between the two of you has been completely shattered, and there’s probably no going back from here. If this is the case, consider doing whatever you can to end things and move forward with your life.

14. You feel unhappy more often than not

It’s normal for all relationships, even happy ones, to have moments of unhappiness, but if you’re unhappy most of the time, then that’s a significant problem.

If either partner is constantly miserable in the relationship, it won’t last long — happiness is what keeps us going through thick and thin.

If this applies to you or your significant other, try doing some introspection together before everything falls apart completely.

15. One or both partners has grown apathetic about the future

Our views on our futures usually go hand-in-hand with our outlooks on life. If one person starts feeling pessimistic about the future, it can quickly affect their outlook.

If one or both partners has become apathetic about your future together, then that’s a major sign that things are going downhill fast, and you’re likely to end up breaking ties before too long. If this is the case, talk with them as soon as possible, so you don’t lose each other completely.

“The extent to which two people in a relationship can bring up and resolve issues is a critical marker of the soundness of a relationship.” — Henry Cloud

…

The Bottom Line

If you and your partner are experiencing the majority of these issues in your relationship, then it’s probably time to end things.

However, anything is possible when both partners are willing to work hard and compromise, so don’t give up on your relationship without giving it a fair shot.

Talk with your partner about the issues you’ve been having and see if there’s anything that can be done to fix them. If not, then it may be time to move on.

Be kind but firm with yourself or them, if necessary — this way, everyone involved can move forward without feeling trapped in a dead-end situation.

