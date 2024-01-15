15 Strange Things Men Would Eat if There Were No Concerns

By Claire Conway

Food is a basic necessity for survival, but it can also be a source of pleasure and excitement. When money and health are no longer a concern, some people might indulge in extravagant and unusual culinary experiences. Men, in particular, are known for their adventurous and sometimes bizarre food choices. From gold-plated steaks to raw chicken, the internet is full of examples of the weird things that men would eat if they could.

1. A Whole Wheel of Parmesan Cheese

It seems like many men have a soft spot for cheese, especially Parmesan. One person suggested they would devour an entire wheel of this hard, salty cheese if they could. Talk about a cheesy dream!

2. Fugu (Pufferfish)

While this Japanese delicacy is known for being potentially lethal if not prepared correctly, it hasn’t stopped some men from craving it. One person stated they would try fugu in a heartbeat, as long as money and health were not an issue. Perhaps the thrill of the risk adds to the appeal?

3. A Giant Bowl of Cookie Dough

Who hasn’t snuck a spoonful of cookie dough while baking? But why stop there when you could indulge in an entire bowl of uncooked goodness? While it may not be the healthiest option, it’s hard to resist the temptation of cookie dough.

4. An Entire Coconut Cream Pie

This creamy and decadent dessert is already a treat on its own, but one person would take it to the extreme by consuming an entire coconut cream pie if given the chance. The combination of the buttery crust, sweet filling, and fluffy whipped cream is enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

5. Honey Straight From the Honeycomb

While honey is a staple in many people’s diets, some men would take it to the next level by indulging in the purest form of honey straight from the honeycomb. The thought of sticky fingers and a mouthful of sweet nectar may be too much to resist.

6. Raw Whale Meat

While this may be considered taboo in some cultures, raw whale meat is a delicacy in others. Despite the potential health risks and ethical concerns, one person stated they would love to try it if they could. Perhaps the thrill of trying something so rare and exotic adds to the appeal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

7. A Burger With Every Type of Meat

Why settle for a plain burger when you could have one with every type of meat? One person suggested they would love to indulge in a burger with beef, chicken, bacon, and even venison all piled high. It may be a heart attack waiting to happen, but it would definitely be a memorable meal.

8. A Bathtub Full of Macaroni and Cheese

It’s hard to resist the ooey-gooey goodness of mac and cheese, but why settle for a bowl when you could have a whole bathtub full? While it may not be the most practical meal, it’s certainly a fun and indulgent idea.

9. A Whole Roasted Alligator

While some may find the idea of eating alligator unappetizing, others see it as a unique and tasty option. One person suggested they would love to indulge in a whole roasted alligator, complete with crispy skin and succulent meat. It may be a bit unconventional, but it’s certainly a meal to remember.

10. A Plate of Deep-Fried Butter

While deep-fried butter may sound like a heart attack waiting to happen, for some, it’s a dream come true. One person suggested they would love to indulge in a plate of deep-fried butter, perhaps with a side of ranch for dipping. It may not be the healthiest option, but for those with a love of all things fried, it’s a must-try.

11. A Cake Made Entirely Out of Cheeseburgers

Who needs traditional cake when you could have a towering creation made entirely out of cheeseburgers? One person suggested they would love to sink their teeth into a cake made out of beef patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. It may be unconventional, but it’s certainly an interesting idea.

12. A Bathtub Full of Mashed Potatoes

Move over mac and cheese, mashed potatoes are taking over the bathtub! One person suggested they would indulge in a tub full of creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy and butter. While it may not be the most practical meal, it’s certainly a comfort food lover’s dream.

13. A Giant Bowl of Nutella

Who hasn’t snuck a spoonful (or five) of Nutella straight out of the jar? But why stop there when you could have an entire bowl of the chocolate hazelnut spread? One person suggested they would love to indulge in a giant bowl of Nutella, perhaps with some fruit or bread for dipping.

14. A Pizza With Every Topping Imaginable

While some may prefer a simple cheese pizza, others see it as an opportunity to pile on every topping imaginable. One person suggested they would love to indulge in a pizza with everything from pepperoni and sausage to pineapple and anchovies. It may not be for everyone, but for those with adventurous taste buds, it’s a dream come true.

15. A Tower of Donuts

Donuts are already a sweet treat on their own, but why settle for one when you could have a towering stack of them? One person suggested they would love to indulge in a tower of donuts, perhaps with a variety of flavors and toppings. It may be a sugar overload, but it’s certainly a fun and indulgent idea.

—

This post was previously published on Invested Wallet.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock