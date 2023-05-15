Get Daily Email
15 Super-Weary Poisonous Truths of Love

15 Super-Weary Poisonous Truths of Love

“The years have taught me that I don’t have to wait for anyone except for delivery.”

by

 

There are always some stumbles and confusion on the road of love, and even the ‘other half’ is still ‘missing’. Sometimes love really does not have results through hard work. Instead of criticizing yourself, it is better to take a break with a sense of humor. Take a look at the following 15 poisonous truths for Love” popularized on the internet. I hope it can heal you who are trapped in love. Whether you are single, ambiguous, or in a stable relationship, you need to smile and relax!

1. I am not cheating, I just forgot to say goodbye

2. It’s okay to be broken up, coz there will be worse ones in the future

3. In fact, you are not alone, you are accompanied by your weight

4. Why is the spare tire round? Because it is easy to run away.

5. There is no indifferent person, he just cares about not you.

6. It is too tiring to like one person, so I like ten.

7. No love quotes today, no one loves you, wake up early

8. You say that you would rather lack than abuse, but in fact, no one wants it at all

9. Years have taught me that I don’t have to wait for anyone except for delivery

10. The rich will eventually get married, but the poor will eventually suffer from marriage.

11. The tears shed after marriage is the water in the brain before marriage

12. Love life is easy and simple: one house, two people, three meals, four seasons, five trillion savings

13. A woman who loves you doesn’t care what color your Lamborghini is

14. I can’t spend my whole life together with you, but we can still share the same room tonight, together with the bills.

15. Pure friendship still exists, the uglier it is, the purer it is

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Katarzyna Grabowska on Unsplash

 

About Lovetomore

I am a beginner writer passionate about exploring relationships and love. Through my writing, I hope to provide insightful dating tips and advice for women seeking lasting love. Drawing from personal experiences and lessons learned, I share practical wisdom on how to find romance, build a healthy relationship, and keep the spark alive. If you're a woman who values love and is open to advise on matters of the heart, my articles are for you.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@lovetomore

