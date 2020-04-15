By Omeleto

What would you do if you went to the doctors and discovered that you only had 1500 words left to live? What would you say? Are some words more important than others?

Stanley Franks is told by his doctor he has only 1500 words left to live. To keep himself alive, he has to use as few words as possible. But with his marriage in the balance, it’s a difficult battle.

This dark comedy has an unusual premise, one that can skew surreal or slapstick, depending on the treatment. But director Andrew Chaplin uses the set-up to explore relationships, communication and connection, making for a film that’s alternately charming, funny and heartbreaking all at once.

“1500 Words” has its darkly comic moments, but with a dryly funny voiceover, excellent performances all around and deft camerawork to capture it all, it also hits real moments of empathy and vulnerability.

The result is a memorable, entertaining film whose emotional core is highly recognizable and relatable, making for a story that resonates well after its jokes and laughs land. Having only a few words left to live might be an outlandish situation to play out on screen, but it’s also an interesting thought experiment to apply to one’s own life.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04

[Music]

00:08

in we’ve had the test results in the

00:11

past they’re white but no surprise then

00:13

bad news is the results themselves when

00:17

Stanley Franks was told hit 1500 words

00:20

left to live this reaction could be said

00:22

to consist of five distinct stages

00:25

firstly anger then came despair then a

00:41

terrible thirst a brief half-hearted

00:45

attempt of suicide

00:46

[Music]

00:48

and finally quiet resignation

00:51

when he’d finished the doctor

00:53

straightened his tie reunited to scale

00:55

down with his tibia uninformed Stanley

00:58

thought the total noise stood at fifty

01:01

he handed Stanley a silver metallic

01:04

counter and then returned to ridin a

01:06

ladder in which he explained to his wife

01:08

that he was running off the local

01:10

oncologist called Patricia

01:12

[Music]

01:27

if you’re really struggling

01:29

[Music]

01:32

you can call this number

01:34

[Music]

01:41

thank you doctor police ever since

01:51

Stanley wondered how I was going to tell

01:53

Julia he reasoned that 46 words should

02:02

be more than enough to sustain a loving

02:04

relationship they’d known each other

02:06

since school

02:07

what more really needed to be said plus

02:10

she wasn’t good with big news he’d seen

02:12

out his first time with the whole

02:13

Princess Diana episode in the end

02:20

Stanley decided the best thing to do was

02:22

just not tell her and see how that went

02:24

[Music]

02:27

Stanley had worked out that the majority

02:29

of a relationship the real Crist was

02:31

spent in silence anyway

02:33

40% of it you slept then you had Aden

02:37

brushing your teeth

02:38

watching TV taking the pen side that

02:43

left maybe 30% of your day to worry

02:45

about

02:45

[Music]

03:00

Stanly find that the best method to fill

03:03

any potentially awkward silences was a

03:05

combination of winking long meaningful

03:08

eye contact and playful punches on the

03:10

owner every now and again he would adorn

03:17

her with exotic and unusual words as if

03:19

they were precious stones words like

03:22

beatitude and occasionally soliloquy

03:33

however after a while julia had had

03:37

enough of all the winking their arm

03:38

punching and the staring at her while

03:40

she slept

03:42

the silence began to fill the house

03:45

quietly like a gas leak until it was

03:48

eventually broken by the four words that

03:50

stanley had been dreading

03:54

we need to talk

03:56

[Music]

04:05

Stanley went to the place he always went

04:08

to in times of strife

04:12

the woods bond with a 12-pack of super

04:16

strength Danish lager dairy drank I

04:20

drank until language lost all meanings

04:23

verbs tenses cases collapsed around him

04:27

grammar dissolved pronouns prolapsed

04:30

words became strange guttural noises he

04:38

drank until he was just another animal

04:39

Haven and lowing at the midday Sun he

04:43

bellowed at the trees he hailed at the

04:45

birds and still he drank until he had

04:49

just one word left

04:57

Stanley awoke the next day with a start

04:59

he thought back to the night before and

05:05

dimly recalls shutting the word Julia

05:07

over and over again at a nearby duck

05:10

which in retrospect was a real whist

05:26

[Music]

05:29

[Laughter]

05:32

[Music]

05:47

hello

05:48

please enter how many words you have

05:51

left you have one words left if is

05:57

correct press 1 for yes or 3 I’m sorry

06:01

to hear that

06:03

would you like to hear a list of

06:05

suggested last words press 1 for yes or

06:09

3 suggested last words sorry

06:14

why thanks Allah dead if you would like

06:21

us to send a loved ones a recorded

06:23

message press 0 please type in your

06:27

loved ones named using the keypad on

06:30

your telephone

06:31

now you typed in jugg Liat if this

06:39

correct press 1 for yes or 3 great

06:44

composing suggested message to juggler

06:47

at now dear juggling at I’m so sorry I’m

06:56

dead I’ll be waiting for you in heaven

07:00

would you like to send this message

07:02

press 1 for yes or 3 but to record your

07:07

own personal message to juggler and

07:10

press 0 now for suggested adjectives

07:15

which best describe your loved one press

07:19

1 for help recalling the first time you

07:23

press 2 for words but right with

07:27

juggling at press 3 for help putting

07:33

into words how much you love them press

07:36

4 for more time press 5 I’m sorry I

07:45

didn’t get that would you like more time

07:49

would you like more time would you like

07:55

more chance

07:58

[Music]

08:40

you

