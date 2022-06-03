17 Signs You Found Your Soulmate

Spiritually speaking, it is said that even before you were born, the name of your spiritual half has been determined. Each soul has a perfect match, your soulmate.

Although most people think of a soul-mate as a perfect harmonious union of bliss. Your true spiritual soulmate is the person who is intended to help you complete yourself

Soulmates complete each other. A person is unable to complete his mission in life alone, everyone needs someone to help them become a better person. This is not always a blissful experience. Being in an honest, sincere, and committed soulmate relationship helps you to become a better version of yourself. You have to push yourself beyond your comfort zone beyond your limits to find your better self.

Even though we tend to think of soulmates as a symbiotic union, soulmate relationships can be rough at the beginning. They can be like two jagged-edged puzzle pieces trying to click into place. Sometimes it looks like you do not fit together at all, but soon after a little bit of twisting, turning, and flipping the pieces around you feel the moment of the perfect click.

It’s a feeling deep in your soul that says this is the right one, often soulmates appear in disguise. You might not be physically attracted to each other when you first meet but there is a mysterious force pushing you forward that tells you this is the right one for you.

Here are signs you found your soulmate.

1. You just know it

Something deep inside tells you this is the perfect one for you. It’s as if there is a spiritual force pushing you to let go of everything you previously expected and to give off yourself completely

2. You have crossed paths before

Soulmates have met each other a previous time. You may not have connected but you were in the same place at the same time. Because before my husband and I met we lived across the street from each other and worked across the street from each other. Yet we never met until the time was right.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Your souls meet at the right time

Each person has to be ready to receive the soul connection. Even though my husband and I were in close proximity to each other for many years, we did not meet until the time was right for both of us. You have to be prepared to meet your soulmate. It could be that you have to go through a relationship that doesn’t work out or that you’re not ready to ditch your perfect person checklist but when it comes to soulmates timing is everything.

4. Your quiet space is a peaceful place

Being quiet together is comforting like a fluffy down blanket on a cold winter night. Whether you are reading in the same room or driving in the car, there’s a quiet peace between you.

5. You can hear the other person’s silent thoughts

With soulmates, there is such depth to your relationship that you can feel and hear what your partner is thinking even if it is not verbally expressed.

6. You feel each other’s pain

You stand in each other’s shoes. You know each other well that the second he walks in the door. You can tell how his day was.

You feel each other’s feelings, sadness, worry, and stress and you share each other’s happiness and joy.

7. You see each other’s flaws and the benefits of them

Our flaws have benefits. Every trait has a positive as well as a negative side.

It’s the task of each person to always look for the good even when things don’t look so good. There is usually a benefit to each flaw. For example, stubborn people are good decision-makers and overly organized people are great at paying bills on time.

8. You share the same life goals

You’re both on the same page with values, ethics, and goals.

You may have a different way of reaching those goals, but you both want the same result.

9. You’re not afraid of having a conversation

Conversations can be challenging. Expressing concerns or attempting to make decisions can be uncomfortable.

Soulmates know that if they joined together they will be able to work it out.

10. You are not threatened by the need for alone time

Whether it’s tennis three times a week or girls’ night out. You respect each other’s need for independence knowing that when you get together, your time alone is special.

11. You don’t experience jealousy

Pretty girls at the office or handsome personal trainers aren’t a threat to your relationship. You are secure knowing that you are the only one.

12. You respect each other’s differences and opinions

You know you have different opinions. Often soulmates are polar opposite. At times, this is challenging. These are the times when you are being forced to let the other person complete you.

You still have your own opinion, but instead of agreeing to disagree, there is a deep level of respect for each other. You listen and honor the differences.

13. You don’t scream, curse or threaten each other with divorce

Of course, you feel the anger, people unintentionally hurt each other.

But soulmates aren’t nasty, hurtful, or punitive.

14. You give in because you want to make your partner happy

Giving in can often occur in unhealthy codependent or abusive relationships, but soulmates give in to each other for the sole purpose of making each other happy.

15. you know how to apologize

It’s not easy to say I’m sorry, or admit that you did something that hurt the person you love.

Soulmates realize that their actions or words cause harm, even if they feel justified in their point of view. If their partner was hurt by it, they can easily apologize for the harm they have caused.

16. You would marry each other again

You know, this is the one and only one for you. Even though the tough times you would choose your partner again.

You feel a sense of pride in your partner.

17. You complete each other

Yes, I’m sorry to say it but your partner fills in your blanks. No person is perfect. We all have our strengths and weaknesses.

Soulmates complete each other, it’s the yin and yang of perfect harmony. One person may be the extrovert while one is the introvert. One may be social while the other a homebody. Soulmates are often opposites, that are attracted to a person who has their missing pieces.

Being in each other’s arms washes away all your stress, worries, and anxiety. There is no place you’d rather be at the end of the day and in each other’s arms.

You had a rough day filled with disagreements, fights with your boss or if you miss the train, whatever happened is gone missing. You cuddle up together. There is a warmth in your heart and inner peace you can feel no words need to be spoken. All that exists is the silent, blissful union of two souls together. Two souls that were meant to be together eternally.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hey, thank you for reading, and be sure to subscribe here for relationship tips.

Enjoy reading stories like this and support me as a writer. Sign up to become a Medium member. It’s $5 a month, giving you unlimited access to not only my stories but also other stories on Medium.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***