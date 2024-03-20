Lifestyle Choices Are Within Your Control

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We are often defined by our choices and some of those choices can have a big impact on our health. As former attorney Emily Gold Mears shifted her advocacy efforts to seek information on optimizing one’s health through extensive research analysis in science and medicine. Her research focuses on the intersection of functional and allopathic medicine, and the critical requirements for individuals to become their own health care advocates.

Guest Bio: Emily Gold Mears is an Author, Research Analyst & Citizen Scientist. She is also a Health & science advocate sharing science based health tips.

Guest Contact Info:

(20+) Emily Gold Mears | Facebook

https://www.instagram.com/emilygoldmears

linkedin.com/in/emily-gold-mears-ba783414

Thanks for listening to the show!

It means so much to us that you listened to our podcast! If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

If you loved the podcast, be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform, share it with friends and leave a review! Dr. Lycka wants you to live your best life. Visit coachingwithdrlycka.com and book your Discovery call today. His bestselling book, “The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life” can be found on Amazon.com. Get your copy today!

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show. If you have any recommendations, please email us!

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

—

This post was previously published on DrAllenLycka.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock