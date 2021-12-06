2 Outrageously Powerful Values To Adopt Right Now

Life’s storm is going to hit. It has probably already hit you plenty of times. The simplest way to prepare is by building a robust, unshakable foundation with these 2 powerful values.

Truth: Stop Lying To Yourself & Others!

A life built on lies might as well be sinking sand. There is a great biblical story of 2 men building a house. One man decided to build his house on sinking sand. When the storm hit the home, it got swept away. At the same time the man that built his house on sinking sand, another man was building his house on solid ground.

The man that built his house on solid ground heard the storm but was not affected too much. He had some rain come through the windows because he left the windows open. But, all in all, his house had no damage and only that tiny splash of water on the floor.

This great biblical story is an outstanding example of why building a house on truth is the best for a robust, unshakeable foundation. The truth needs no reasons and examples. The best part is you never have to remember made-up stories that will haunt you for the rest of your life. Made-up stories cause sleepless nights and anxiety.

Just tell the truth starting now, no matter how hard it is. It will pay in the long run. The more you adopt truth, the deeper your foundation goes. As a result, the deeper your foundation goes, the better your life becomes. But you want a robust, unshakeable foundation, not just a deep foundation.

Ownership: No one is to blame but you.

Not only does truth help you build a deep foundation. That is one piece, and ownership is the next piece. They work together like peanut butter and jelly. Truth allows you to dig the foundation, but ownership is the quality material used to make sure the foundation is unshakeable.

We all have challenges and extraordinary lives, however, that is not a reason to give someone power over your life. When you do NOT accept ownership of your life, you are literally saying, “I do NOT make choices within my life; someone else controls that for me.” Every choice you make, whether you were influenced or not, comes down to you.

When you take ownership of your choices and your life, you are putting yourself back in control of your life. And when you are in control of your life, you have the ability to control how unshakeable your foundation is.

To Wrap This Up…

A Powerful, Unshakeable Foundation comes from 2 powerful values: truth and ownership. Without them, you are unable to have a robust, unshakeable foundation. So you choose between sinking sand or an unshakeable foundation. Starting today, speak the truth in your life and take ownership of your life and watch your life’s foundation become robust and unshakeable right before your eyes.

