2 Simple Things to Master a New Craft

The main point of the whole piece was this: learn by doing.

I have recently had the revelation that this is not just applicable to software development, but any personal development whatsoever. Let me explain.

Learning New Things

If you want to learn something new, then in the wise words of Shia LaBeouf, just do it.

I have recently taken up the daunting task of jumping fully into entertainment and creativity. I’m talking about writing fiction, animation, video editing…all of it! I love creativity and it’s something that was either suppressed by culture and school or I suppressed myself for a long time.

However, God created us in his image, and after all, he is the creator of the universe. So we were created in the image of a creator. So we ought to create things, right? On top of that, I enjoy it!

But here’s the point.

I have not gone out and said I will read articles or books on video editing or animation. I certainly have and will continue to do so. But I also went ahead and purchased Adobe software and started playing around with it.

Setting Big Goals

I have some goals in mind that I’ve set, like starting a youtube channel with a unique niche, publishing a book by year-end, and creating a short animated film based on one of my stories. I think I keep adding more and more goals along the way!

These are not goals I plan to accomplish in a week. I like to set small attainable goals, but I also like to set huge daunting goals. I have a goal to become a professional writer within 7 years. That’s a good long time for me to build and not get discouraged!

Learning by Doing is Not Enough?

All this to say, I am learning…by doing. It is what I’ve found to be the best way to learn! (For me at least).

However, it’s not that easy. I will throw this out there too:

There is no way you will know how to fully use a black box, if you don’t learn what’s inside it.

What I mean is this, don’t throw learning out the window. I believe in learning by doing, yes. But I also believe that along the way learning by learning is just as important to reaching your goals. Learning by reading, watching, or reaching out to the more experienced.

This is what college and schooling help us do best. The issue is that when you leave school, the motivation is gone. The motivation and drive for a project are not based on a grade anymore.

Find Your Motivation

This is where the doing comes in. Learning a new task by doing, creating, or solving a problem, now introduces a new motivation. One that will surpass schooling and good grades or even an income. You are now entering the realm of passion motivation.

This is not just true of side-gig, passion economy, or the gig economy. This is the case in everyday corporate jobs too. We need to develop passionate workers always seeking to learn more, not just people that mindlessly punch in and punch out.

In fact, according to a Gale Academic study, “By depriving employees the ability to develop and utilize knowledge that leads to continual improvements, the traditional approach to training weakens the competitive standing of the company. In place of the customary formal learning models, a more informal and incidental type of learning, one that involves on-the-job learning, should be adopted in the organization.”

I say again, learn and understand what is inside the black box.

Learn by Learning Too

It is one thing to purchase Adobe Premier and begin to fiddle around with it. I think that’s important and essentially what I’m doing.

However, when I get stuck, I seek help. I seek guidance for how to get started, tips and tricks to creating cool videos, etc.

The cool part of creative learning is that you can learn the creative trade just by enjoying them. I learn by watching movies, reading books, and watching Youtube videos. I can see how people start their videos, what angles they use, or how an author builds good dialog!

How to Learn

I will sum up like this. I think learning a new skill requires two important pieces:

Motivation Knowledge

I suggest that building motivation starts with a goal. Something you want to solve, create, or accomplish. The learning by doing aspect. However, as you go, reach out for help and gain knowledge.

I think an important distinction here is the order I put them in. I think a lot of people, myself included, do them in the opposite order. We learn and read and watch videos for something to gain as much knowledge as possible before ever trying it out yourself.

The issue here is, you will never have enough. Just like money, there will always be more knowledge to gain. So I implore you, if you want to learn a new skill, the first place to start is not knowledge. The first place to start is just that…start.

