2023’s Best & Worst Cities for People With Disabilities – WalletHub Study

With October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month and the average monthly Social Security disability benefit at only $1,350, barely enough to keep an individual out of poverty, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities, as well as expert commentary.

In order to ease the process of finding the best place to live while managing a disability, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 33 key indicators of disability-friendliness. The data set ranges from wheelchair-accessible facilities per capita to the rate of workers with disabilities to the quality of the public hospital system.

Best Cities for People with Disabilities Worst Cities for People with Disabilities 1. Scottsdale, AZ 173. Mobile, AL 2. Denver, CO 174. Greensboro, NC 3. Minneapolis, MN 175. Montgomery, AL 4. St. Louis, MO 176. Pearl City, HI 5. Virginia Beach, VA 177. Bridgeport, CT 6. Pittsburgh, PA 178. Anchorage, AK 7. Columbia, MD 179. Winston-Salem, NC 8. Chandler, AZ 180. Jackson, MS 9. Huntington Beach, CA 181. Juneau, AK 10. Overland Park, KS 182. Gulfport, MS

Best vs. Worst

Lewiston, Maine, has the highest share of people with disabilities living in the area , 21.00 percent, which is 3.8 times higher than in Irvine, California, the city with the lowest at 5.60 percent.

, 21.00 percent, which is 3.8 times higher than in Irvine, California, the city with the lowest at 5.60 percent. Overland Park, Kansas, has the lowest share of people with disabilities living in poverty , 8.15 percent, which is 5.2 times lower than in Rochester, New York, the city with the highest at 42.44 percent.

, 8.15 percent, which is 5.2 times lower than in Rochester, New York, the city with the highest at 42.44 percent. Brownsville, Texas, has the lowest median annual cost of in-home services , $34,320, which is 2.7 times lower than in Bismarck, North Dakota, the city with the highest at $93,877.

, $34,320, which is 2.7 times lower than in Bismarck, North Dakota, the city with the highest at $93,877. Fremont, California, has the highest median annual earnings for people with disabilities, $48,653, which is 6.6 times higher than in Burlington, Vermont, the city with the lowest at $7,398.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-worst-cities-for-people- with-disabilities/7164

More from WalletHub

Expert Commentary

What are the unique financial challenges faced by people with disabilities, particularly those who rely on government assistance? How can these challenges be overcome?

“Aside from simply the expense of having a disability (doctors’ bills, therapies, tutors, equipment), there are often limitations on how much income you can have on hand while remaining eligible for needed benefits. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid benefits, for example, can be lost if you have more than $2000 in your bank account, so while the government encourages people with disabilities to earn money through programs like Supported Employment, it penalizes people with disabilities for having money. Tools like an ABLE Account or a Special Needs Trust can help a person work around these restrictions in order to have the resources they need to live a full life, but you really need to know the ins and outs of these tools – not just how to set them up but also how much money you can keep in these funds and what these funds are permitted to be used for – to make sure you don’t put your overall financial health in jeopardy.”

Stephen Glicksman, Ph.D. – Developmental Psychologist and Director of Clinical Innovation, Makor Care and Services Network; Adjunct Associate Professor, Yeshiva University

“One of the biggest challenges I have noted in my work with individuals with disabilities who rely on financial assistance is the income caps on SSI (Social Security Income) benefits. This means that in order to receive benefits, individuals cannot make over a certain amount. For example, a colleague I do research with collaboratively cannot be paid more than $500 at one time for the risk of losing his SSI benefits. This puts a burden on those who need the most support. Specifically, for a person with a health condition or disability, it is more expensive to sustain a daily livelihood. Doctors’ appointments, support equipment, and therapies all cost quite a bit!”

Saili S. Kulkarni, Ph.D. – Associate Professor, San José State University

What can be done to facilitate better access to health care for people with disabilities?

“Better access to healthcare needs to begin with medical school training. It is imperative to start before doctors and nurses begin their professional practice. Medical Schools such as Oregon Health & Science University have developed a curriculum for 3rd-year medical students that aims to improve patient care by improving implicit bias awareness, including a better understanding of patients who have disabilities. There are also Professional Development workshops for medical professionals, such as those offered by the Northwest Narrative Medicine Collaborative that offer annual training for healthcare staff and include works of art and literature by people with disabilities as part of the training to improve better patient care. In sum, indicators of an accessible city reflect practices of universal design over accessibility. The city’s culture is inclusive, and the areas listed above create a healthy community for all citizens regardless of age or ability.”

Lisa Abia-Smith – Senior Instructor I, Director of Education/JS Museum of Art, University of Oregon

“If you know the system, access to health services in the United States can be quite good for people with disabilities; but, the rules are complicated, the paperwork can be burdensome, and you do need to advocate for yourself or your family member because the people supplying those services, such as the doctors’ offices, don’t necessarily know the rules and those trying to keep those services from you, such as the insurance companies, are banking on the notion that you don’t know your rights. So, more support to assist people in navigating the current system would definitely help. From a broader perspective, what would facilitate access to health care for people with disabilities is the same thing that would facilitate access to health care for everyone: A universal healthcare system, as they have in just about every other industrialized democracy.”

Stephen Glicksman, Ph.D. – Developmental Psychologist and Director of Clinical Innovation, Makor Care and Services Network; Adjunct Associate Professor, Yeshiva University

In evaluating the best cities for people with disabilities, what are the top 5 indicators?

“I would consider these 5 areas when evaluating the strength of a city for accessibility. 1) Public Transportation: There are many accessible options for people with disabilities and they are accessible with ramps, lifts, and signage both in large print and in Braille. 2) Cultural Institutions and Outdoor Spaces: Museums, parks, zoos, and public spaces such as parks are accessible and reflect universal design practices…3) Access to Healthcare and Wellbeing programs: There are a variety of offerings for people with disabilities including yoga, mindfulness, tai chi, and other wellness activities which are accessible for people with disabilities. 4) City planning includes a solid Infrastructure with consistently maintained sidewalks that are wide and have curb cuts, ramps, and pedestrian crossings that are wheelchair friendly. 5) Employment. The city has inclusive hiring practices and there is accountability. There are evident measures for promoting hiring and accommodating people with disabilities.”

Lisa Abia-Smith – Senior Instructor I, Director of Education/JS Museum of Art, University of Oregon

“Depending on the needs and age of the person with a disability, I would say: School services; health services; transportation; accessibility; and quality of life.”

Stephen Glicksman, Ph.D. – Developmental Psychologist and Director of Clinical Innovation, Makor Care and Services Network; Adjunct Associate Professor, Yeshiva University

Photo credit: iStock